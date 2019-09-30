The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission’s agenda is one item shorter after the owner of Fiddler Island pulled his rezoning request.
“We’ve decided not to pursue the wedding venue on Fiddler Island,” said Tommy McGraw, current owner of the property.
Earlier this month, McGraw and members of the planning and engineering team behind the proposed event venue met at Zachry’s Seafood Restaurant with Blythe Island residents to discuss the plans.
At the time, he was only seeking to rezone the property to allow limited commercial use in what is currently a residential zone. The event venue itself would have needed site plan approval at a later date.
Most in attendance were staunchly against the venue.
“Our goal at that meeting at Zachry’s was to lay out the facts and make sure we were on the same page ... It’s clear the people of Blythe Island did not support it, and I’m not going to build something that’s going to cause a whole lot of animosity in the community,” McGraw said.
The eventual fate of the property is still undetermined, he said, but anything he does with the property would be residential.
“If it moved forward under my ownership, I would pursue a residential development,” McGraw said. “There’s a lot of facts I have to take into consideration ... I do not have any solid plans for that property at the moment. I’ll have my team sit down and start looking at the numbers. Does it make sense to pursue a residential development at this time?”
Despite how it all turned out, he said the outcome was better than earning the ire of his would-be neighbors.
“I feel good. It’s a letdown. I feel like I had a good idea. But that’s real estate, it’s a tough business. I knew it was zoned residential when I bought it, but I wanted to take a chance. The people of Blythe Island made their voices heard,” McGraw said. “You take it on the chin and keep moving forward.”
Even without the Fiddler Island rezoning request, the MPC has a lengthy agenda to contend with on Tuesday.
The applicant behind one future land use map amendment and two rezoning requests related to the Majestic Oaks subdivision on U.S. Highway 82 has requested they all be deferred.
While planning and zoning staff reports on the requests were not immediately available, the first item requests the future land use map, or FLUM, be amended to allow commercial development in the undeveloped section of Majestic Oaks.
In the two rezoning requests, the owner — listed as Marvin Powers of BOPOW, Inc. — asks that part of the undeveloped portion of the subdivision be separated from the residential portion and rezoned from planned development to highway commercial.
Also on the agenda:
· A FLUM amendment and rezoning request for a property at 3600 U.S. Highway 82 to allow the construction of a new heavy equipment service and retail business.
· A request to rezone the Lake Maryanne subdivision from planned development to forest agricultural.
· A site plan application for a new 240-unit apartment complex called Coastal Club Apartments at 3061 Old Cyprus Mill Road.
· A site plan for a new gas station at the site of the current Murphy USA gas station at the corner of the Altama Connector and Scranton Connector.
· A site plan for a new 663 square foot, open-air pavilion next to the One Stop gas station on U.S. Highway 17.
· A site plan for a new QuikTrip gas station next to the Sunoco gas station on U.S. Highway 17 near Exit 29 of Interstate 95.
· Review of a draft of the MPC’s proposed public comment policy.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.