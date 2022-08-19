Fewer people tested positive for COVID-19 in the tri-county area during the week ending Wednesday, but the numbers remained elevated enough for the three counties to keep their high risk status.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines the risk level of each county in the U.S. based on factors that include transmission rates and hospitalizations.
Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, three of the eight counties in the Coastal Health District, remain high level risk communities Thursday.
At midweek, the three had 325 total cases, 16 fewer than the prior week. Glynn dropped from 245 the previous week to 168 this week, Camden from 139 to 108 and McIntosh from 34 to 18.
Current numbers, which do not include the results of home-testing, cover the period of Aug. 11-17 and are available on Southeast Georgia Health System’s website.
“Certainly it’s better to be on a downward trend, but none of our (eight) counties are experiencing low levels of transmission,” said Ginger Heidel, spokeswoman for the Coastal Health District. “That tells us that we still need to be cautious, and we need to take advantage of all the free testing and vaccination opportunities that exist.”
For high-risk counties, the CDC recommends wearing a mask when indoors in public, staying up to date on vaccines and getting tested if symptoms arise.
Symptoms of BA.5, the variant health officials say is prevalent in COVID patients, can include runny nose, sore throat, fever for a day or two, headache, sinus congestion and a persistent productive cough.
The tri-county area is faring better than other counties in the health district.
“Looking at the last four weeks, transmission rates in counties in the southern portion of our district are on a downward trend,” she said. “Others are trending upward.”
The other five counties in the Coastal Health District are Chatham, Liberty, Long, Bryan and Effingham.
“Chatham’s transmission rates have stayed nearly the same for four weeks, while other counties like Liberty, Long, Effingham, and Bryan have seen an increase,” Heidel said.
Of the two other counties that border Glynn, neither of which is in the Coastal Health District, only Brantley is rated high risk. Wayne County has dropped to a medium risk level.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly at both hospitals operated by Southeast Georgia Health System.
As of Wednesday, the Brunswick hospital had 20 patients, two more than the week before, and the facility in St. Marys two, one more than it had previously.
Glynn is the only one in the tri-county to record a COVID-related death during the week, which raised the county’s toll to 369.
The death toll in Camden remained at 108 and in McIntosh at 34.
COVID deaths for the entire district grew to 1,749, nine more than the previous week.
Georgia’s statewide death toll at midweek had risen to 32,735, 124 more than the week before.