Few open spots remain in Glynn County’s 2020 citizen’s academy
A few open slots remain in Glynn County’s second citizen’s academy course.
Each week includes an inside look at county government departments, what they do and how they affect county citizens, according to the release. Participants will learned about the Glynn County Finance Department, public safety departments, Community Development Department, courts, Recreation and Parks Department, Public Works, Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control.
Classes will include speakers, exercises and tours of government facilities.
The first class in the 2020 academy will be held on Jan. 21. The course features nine classes in total, the last scheduled for April 27, according to the release.
Applicants must reside or own a business in Glynn County and be at least 18 years old. The academy has a code of conduct that all participants must abide by, including a mandatory attendance requirement. Participants cannot miss more than two classes.
For more information and to apply for the course, visit glynncounty.org/1968/citizens-academy.
— The Brunswick News