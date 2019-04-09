The Golden Isles is home to many treasured trees. The beautiful live oaks that stand tall over Glynn County have witnessed many eras of the area’s history.
One of the most well-known is Lover’s Oak, located in Brunswick’s historic district. The uniquely-shaped live oak has the appearance of two trees grown together and offers visitors willing to climb a little a nice seat overlooking Albany Street.
Lover’s Oak is visited daily, often by travelers passing through town, and has towered in the background of countless cellphone selfies.
An upcoming festival will celebrate Lover’s Oak and the historic charm the tree brings to Brunswick.
The Golden Isles Fund for Trees (GIFT) and the Brunswick Tree Board plan to co-sponsor the first Lover’s Oak Festival from 9 a.m. to noon on April 27. The free event will be held in the 800 block of Albany Street, which the city plans to close off during the festival.
The event will include a variety of activities that celebrate National Arbor Day. The festival aims to also educate participants on the history of Lover’s Oak and on ways to maintain the health of the Golden Isles’ many trees.
Lover’s Oak has been estimated to be more than 400 years old. Local lore suggests that Native American maidens used to meet their braves under the tree. Through the centuries, newlyweds have stopped by the tree for photos.
“We wanted to celebrate the tree, and the last Friday in April is National Arbor Day,” said Miriam Lancaster, a GIFT board member and one of the festival’s organizers. “We usually don’t do a lot of that in Georgia, because we have Georgia Arbor Day in February, which is the good planting time.”
GIFT, a local nonprofit formed in 2016, aims to preserve and improve the tree canopy in Glynn County.
To support this mission through local education, Nan Marie O’Hara, a GIFT board member, began a project to register the trees in Glynn County and collect and record their histories. The stories of registered trees can be found online at treesglynn.org.
“I always try to find history that’s maybe not really common,” O’Hara said. “A lot of times, it will be about a man, and they say nothing about the woman. So I dug into some of them and found some history on the women that people don’t know.”
Some of these stories will be shared at the festival. Local historians Bill Weeks and Stephen Hart will speak at the event on the founding and history of Brunswick. Local musician Owen Plant will also perform.
The Magnolia Garden Club will have craft and planting activities for children, and the Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles will offer a tree story time.
Certified arborists and the UGA Extension Service will also be on hand to answer plant and tree care questions.
Plein air artists will take part in the event and will offer works for sale. A portion of those proceeds will go to the improvement of Lover’s Oak.
GIFT will also accept donations for Lover’s Oak improvement during the festival. Improvement plans include new signage and median planting for the tree.
“There’s some historic pictures that are really very cool, so we’re going to be collecting funds to put a new interpretive sign with some of the older pictures,” said Sandy Colhard, one of the festival’s organizers.
The full schedule for the event will soon be posted online at treesglynn.org.