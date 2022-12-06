Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees raised $40,000 for local nonprofit Hope 1312 Collective.

 Provided photo

A fundraiser for Hope 1312 Collective brought the community together for an important cause and surpassed the nonprofit’s fundraising goal during an evening of festive cheer.

The second annual Festival of Trees, held Dec. 1 at Old City Hall in Brunswick, raised money to support Hope 1312 Collective’s mission serve children in the welfare system through community partnerships.

