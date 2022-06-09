Fendig's SPLOST town hall draws big crowd

An oceanfront boardwalk along Coast Guard Beach, an expeditiously placed roundabout and a couple of sorely needed restrooms are among the additions an extra penny here and there could buy for St. Simons Island, County Commissioner Cap Fendig said.
The projects are among numerous plans for St. Simons Island that Fendig proposes for a new countywide one-cent sales tax, known as SPLOST.
More than 100 people showed up Tuesday at St. William Catholic Church for Fendig’s town hall meeting on possible island uses for the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
The Glynn County Commission is in the planning stages of the new SPLOST endeavor, which must be approved by county voters. Many feel the broad-based sales tax is the most equitable and affordable way to pay for large infrastructure improvements and new public amenities such as parks and exercise paths.
Proponents note that the cost is distributed to Glynn County residents as well as the visitors to this coastal community.
While SPLOSTs have paid for millions of dollars worth of government projects over the decades, voters rejected a proposed SPLOST in March 2021.
In opening the meeting, Fendig noted that a Glynn County School District SPLOST generated $28 million in fiscal year 2021.
“That gives you kind of an idea of what a penny SPLOST brings in,” Fendig said. “My experience is that Glynn County is going to fare well.”
The Coast Guard Beach elevated boardwalk would run parallel to the beachfront behind the dunes, according to renderings presented on a projector at the meeting. It would be approximately 8 to 10 feet above ground, 12 feet wide and 500 feet long. Plans showed the boardwalk centered by an adjacent stage, which would face a broad public lawn behind it.
The SPLOST would pay half toward the estimated $3 million project, with an equal share paid by the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. An island native, Fendig said heavy public use of the boardwalk and lawn along Neptune Park in the St. Simons Pier Village shows the need for an additional boardwalk on the island.
Presently, Coast Guard Beach consists of a wooden beach walkover to access the beach, a large parking lot and a facility with restrooms, outdoor showers and concessions. The World War II Homefront Museum occupies a space at the public beach’s entrance off of East Beach Causeway.
“Our community has room and deserves a boardwalk for our local people and our guests coming in,” said Fendig, a tour boat captain by trade.
While the plan was well-received by many in the audience, folks from the neighboring Coast Cottages and East Beach residential communities raised concerns about additional litter and noise issues from the musical events on the stage.
Fendig said the proposed stage is intended for low-key, tasteful events. He said there would be nothing on stage that would attract a Frat Beach crowd, referring to the annual college bash each fall at Coast Guard Beach that he considers “obnoxious.”
“This is a very artsy, imaginative, creative community,” Fendig said. “I think we can have classy things take place there.”
Fendig also presented plans to smooth traffic flow at the island’s entrance and exit point. The gateway is presently navigated via a convoluted and often congested contrivance of roundabout features with a stop sign and a traffic light.
Fendig’s plan would eliminate the stop sign at King’s Way and Sea Island Road and the traffic light at Sea Island and Demere roads by creating a traditional two-lane roundabout. Achieving this would require Demere Road to fly over Sea Island Road where the two now intersect, Fendig said.
Traffic engineers developed the new gateway configuration based on traffic projections for the next 20 years, Fendig said. Fendig said the flyover component would be similar to the county’s mainland flyover where Community Road crosses above the railroad tracks.
Fendig said the project will require extensive federal and state wetlands permitting. But Fendig believes current traffic conditions warrant improvements to the island gateway and that future traffic increases will demand it. He estimated the price tag at $12 million.
“And if you don’t do an flyover, it’s not going to get the efficiency rating that we want,” Fendig said. “We as a community have got to grapple with what kind of a plan we want to do. We can always go with plan D — do nothing. And things will keep being a mess.”
Fendig also recommends adding a small restroom facility at Gould’s Inlet, a spartan but popular public beach at the end of the island’s East Beach neighborhood. Gould’s Inlet’s public amenities consist of a small parking lot, a couple of benches and a beach walkover.
The lack of a public restroom there has prompted some beachgoers to resort to seeking relief in the dunes and the water, he said. Fendig also wants to add a restroom to Demere Park, part of overall improvements he recommends for the site that regularly hosts youth sports, adult softball and other activities. The park gets by with a couple of Port-a-lets, he said.
“I’m appalled that kids and families are out there with no place to use the bathroom,” Fendig said.
SPLOST projects at Mallery Park would include additional parking, which might also offer some relief at the nearby Pier Village shopping district and adjacent Neptune Park, he said.
Fendig also proposed creating new exercise paths and sidewalks at numerous locations on the island, including stretches of Arnold Road, Frederica Road, North Harrington Road, Skylane Road, Demere Road and Beachview Drive.
He also supports a plan to replace the ditches along a stretch of Demere Road west of the roundabout with drainage pipes while widening the thoroughfare in the process.
“That’s what I’m introducing for my SPLOST,” said Fendig, who was joined by fellow Commissioners Bill Brunson and Walter Rafolski. “I think the consensus of the commission is that we would like to see the community embrace and approve a SPLOST that meets your expectations.”
While the audience was largely quiet and attentive, there were objections. One resident suggested that many of the plans would do more to encourage increased traffic and growth than accommodate it. More than one resident suspected the SPLOST’s financial goals could be sidetracked or even waylaid by future economic downturns, especially continued inflation and the possibility of a recession.
Another resident suggested the county commission consider adopting an impact fee on developers to offset the strains their projects put on roadways and other infrastructure. The fee would pay for much of the items addressed in SPLOST projects, Jeff Killgore said.
“I don’t understand why this board has not properly considered impact fees so that the cost would be passed on to the developers who will profit,” Kilgore said.