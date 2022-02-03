While Tuesday’s rejection by the Mainland Planning Commission was disappointing, Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig is far from deterred in his pursuit of new building regulations to slow residential growth on St. Simons Island.
On the seven-member county commission, Fendig represents District 2 — St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands.
He says St. Simons Island’s rapid growth is having a severely negative impact on the quality of life there — with traffic congestion nearing the level of a public health concern — and his constituents are largely supportive of his efforts to find a solution.
“I’d say that the theme of conversation from my constituents in District 2 is to reduce traffic and density on the island,” Fendig said.
One thing has been made clear to him: there’s not a silver bullet that will magically slow the island’s growth. A successful approach will be one from various directions to deter developers from exploiting the county’s building code to construct many small homes or large houses for the purpose of renting them out to vacationers.
Short-term rentals are among the larger single issues the island faces and have, in his opinion, “invaded the sanctity of neighborhoods and created commercial activities in residential areas” on the island.
Fendig doesn’t blame developers and property owners for trying to get the most out of their land, but it doesn’t help the island or the growing problem of traffic congestion, he said.
He presented one new regulation that would drop the maximum height of buildings on Ocean Boulevard and in the Pier Village from 41 feet to 35 feet.
Across most of the county, 35 feet is the maximum height in low-density areas. Peculiarities in the Resort Residential and Village Mixed-Use zoning designations allowed for taller buildings, he said.
“That will essentially take away one-bedroom floors in a rental house and preserve the character of neighborhoods,” Fendig told The News on Wednesday. “Lowering it to 35 (feet) is not much, but it will go a long way.”
Amendments to the county’s zoning ordinances are difficult to pass, which Fendig believes is for a good reason. The slow process gives the public and county planning officials an opportunity to give their input on changes.
The Mainland Planning Commission heard his proposal to reduce the building height in two key areas of the island Tuesday and is recommending the Glynn County Commission reject the proposal.
A majority of the six members of the commission who heard the presentation Tuesday said they would prefer that the amendment include an exemption for the reconstruction of buildings that already exceed the height limit. One such example was Crabdaddy’s Seafood Grill.
One member, Missy Neu, also wanted the amendment to go through consultant TSW Design, which is overhauling the county’s ordinances to make them more user-friendly. The project is dubbed Envision Glynn.
Fendig believes he has a good reason for bypassing the Envision Glynn process.
“The pace of development on the island is so rapid and fast is the reason I’m pushing some of these things ahead,” Fendig said.
In light of the fast pace of development and despite the MPC’s critique, Fendig is planning other zoning amendments. He said one he favors would hopefully provide an answer to the frequently broached question of what to do about historic lots of record.
“There were no ordinances until 1966 to restrict building, yet lots on St. Simons were platted mainly in the ‘20s when it was a cottage destination community unfolding with the construction of the (F.J. Torras) Causeway,” Fendig said. “People have built over top of those historic lots, and now it’s a loophole in our building ordinance in that people can buy one house that sits on four substandard lots and build four substandard houses.”
The poster child for the problems presented by lots of record was the former site of Glynn Haven Baptist Church. When the church sold the 1.2-acre lot to move to another location, a developer tore down the structure and submitted plans to construct 16 houses on the 16 historic lots of record the church was built on.
While potentially an extreme measure, Fendig said he will introduce an amendment to the county’s zoning regulations requiring that substandard lots be merged with adjacent lots until they are at least 6,000 square feet in area — at which point they would no longer be substandard.
“The island community has to recognize it’s at a tipping point and our community has to have discussions and wise choices,” he said. “Otherwise what people love about St. Simons has to disappear and become like every other overdeveloped waterfront community.
Limiting the number of short-term rentals is another housing regulation he’s planning to introduce to curb growth. With around 1,400 rentals registered on St. Simons Island alone in the county’s new short-term rental licensing system, Fendig sees no reason to believe the trend will slow anytime soon given the island’s growing appeal and prestige outside the Golden Isles.
Such regulations have proven successful in the city of Savannah, where the city placed percentage-based caps on the number of rentals some neighborhoods can host, he said.
“I think it’s a combination of the island being selected in the top-10 in a worldwide spread of categories, and I would say COVID had a large part in it because people could work at home, kids were out of school,” he said. “Why be stuck in a city when you can go to the beach?”
Two years into his first four-year term after a hiatus from local government, Fendig is not planning to slow down in his efforts to pass housing regulations on St. Simons Island.
He invites the public to attend a town hall meeting on Feb. 9 in the Glynn County Casino, 520 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island, at 6:45 p.m. to discuss local issues and a planned SPLOST referendum.
“I would say that these concerns are one of the driving reasons why I ran again,” he said.
He said his goal as a commissioner is to get the community to discuss and implement restraints that protect the island’s character.