Glynn County commissioner-elect Cap Fendig knew going in that the answers to the issues he was elected to solve might not be entirely popular.
That’s not going to stop him from trying, he told members of the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island during a Tuesday luncheon. At the top of his list is infrastructure, and he’s got some fairly extreme changes in mind to address St. Simons Island’s easily congested traffic.
“The population growth has grown so fast over the last 20-25 years, we’ve outpaced capacity,” Fendig said. “The worst that we’ve outpaced it is on the roads, everybody knows that. One car wreck and the whole island is clogged.”
After the already underway Kings Way and Frederica Road roundabout, he wants another roundabout at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island Road.
Illustrating his point with a heat map of traffic collisions set up on an easel, he said that intersection is one of the worst for congestion.
Some major changes are needed at the St. Simons Island entrance, especially around the intersection of Demere and Sea Island roads, Fendig said. The part of the outbound road from the island where traffic from Demere and Sea Island meet he called the “gauntlet of death.” Fendig said he thinks a roundabout might not cut it there.
“We may have to talk about a small overpass,” Fendig said. “That is a logical location, it wouldn’t take away from the scenic vistas that the rest of the island enjoys, and it would eliminate stopping traffic.”
These changes would accommodate more traffic at intersections, but the roads themselves can only convey so much traffic. He had answers to that, too — widening Frederica Road to three lanes and Sea Island Road to four.
“There are areas of (Frederica) Road where there is enough to widen the road,” Fendig said. “There are some areas where trees would have to be moved. Did you hear the word I said? Sea Island has the technology and has moved some trees already, old and large trees.”
It’s unlikely widening Sea Island Road will happen during his tenure, Fendig said, so he would focus on getting the necessary permits for future members of the commission.
Each of the infrastructure initiatives he talked about was spurred by the reality that the population on St. Simons Island will only continue to grow. Development can be limited and kept in character with the island’s aesthetic, said Fendig, but stopping it entirely is not in his plans.
“Where else are you going to go to live on the Georgia coast and buy land fee simple? You’ve got Tybee Island and you’ve got St. Simons, and personally, I think St. Simons is the best,” Fendig said.
He leaned on his family’s long history on St. Simons Island and in Brunswick to indicate he had a broad view of the island and its future.
Other things on his long list of priorities included a toll booth on the F.J. Torras Causeway, revisiting the 50-50 bed tax income split between the county and Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau in light of a new ordinance mandating short-term rentals pay the tax, permanently limiting construction on the island to three habitable floors, getting a second seat on the seven-member commission for St. Simons island and purchasing new land for recreational trails and neighborhood parks.
Fendig, a Republican, defeated Mike Haugen in the June party primaries and Julian Smith in the general election to represent St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands on the commission. He will take over for sitting commissioner Peter Murphy, who did not run for re-election, in January.