Owners of single-family homes in areas prone to flooding in the Golden Isles will have to wait to learn what a new federal plan for calculating risk and premium rates will do to their flood insurance costs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will delay activation of its Risk Rating 2.0 plan for another year. Scheduled to go into effect in the fall, its new effective date is Oct. 1, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose House district includes coastal Georgia, was among members of Congress seeking the extension. His issue: no one knows what the new plan will do to individual flood insurance rates, not even FEMA.
“FEMA is completing an actuarial analysis and does not have this information at this time,” Carter said.
It’s not the first extension requested by Congress since demanding FEMA charge rates that cover the cost of the federally subsidized National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Bellowing about insufficient funding for the program began after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and smaller communities along the coast of neighboring Mississippi in 2005.
FEMA’s initial attempts to adjust rates doubled the premiums of some policies, sparking the ire of congressional members who had constituents in flood zones.
Uncertainty over the impact of the revised rate structure on residences and businesses is keeping the plan on idle.
“I have supported several extensions of the NIFP that maintained the restrictions on rate increases and included provisions that allow grandfathering in order to prevent re-categorized properties from being subject to large increases,” the Pooler Republican said.
Congress has passed 14 short-term extensions since the end of fiscal year 2017, but long-term reauthorizations have been blocked for political reasons, Carter said.
“The NFIP program needs to be fully reauthorized to put the program on a path towards increased financial stability without forcing property owners to drop their coverage through unaffordable rates,” Carter said.
In Carter’s way of thinking, there are other ways to try to neutralize higher costs.
“One important thing we can do to decrease rates and the burden on the American consumer is introduce more options, notably from the private sector,” he said. “I voted to reform NFIP through the 21st Century Flood Reform Act in the 115th Congress. This would have encouraged private insurance to compete with the federal government to lower flood insurance rates, significantly improve flood mapping to be more accurate and better align rates to risk.”
That’s not all.
“I have also advocated for resiliency projects, like beach re-nourishment and FEMA grants to elevate houses in flood-prone areas,” Carter said. “I have also cosponsored bills like the State Flood Mitigation Revolving Fund Act to provide grants for flood mitigation projects. These efforts will help reduce exposure to flood risks in (the first district) and across the country.”
The House Financial Services Committee passed two bills in the current Congress toward reforming the NFIP. Among other things, the bills would encourage mitigation efforts like the flood mitigation revolving fund proposed in the State Flood Mitigation Revolving Fund Act, modernize mapping and allow NFIP policyholders to leave the program to purchase private insurance without penalty.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning appreciates the latest extension.
“FEMA flood insurance rate plans are one of our top concerns because their plans will have an impact on the pocketbooks of our homeowners and businesses and could negatively impact development along the coast and our overall economy here in Glynn County,” Browning said, adding the county is still assessing FEMA’s latest proposal.
“We believe more time is needed for all the stakeholders to learn what is proposed and to have the opportunity to comment on the plan before it is implemented,” he said
FEMA says the extension is beneficial to the agency as well. It allows NFPI policies covering all properties, including multi-unit and commercial property, to switch to the new system all at once instead of at different times as originally proposed. FEMA says it also gives the agency another year to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the proposed rating structure so that it can minimize unintended negative effects of the plan.
Risk Rating 2.0 is based on a property’s distance from the coast or from other potential flooding sources, different types of flood risks and the cost of rebuilding.
FEMA says the plan complies with existing statutory caps on premium increases and better reflects a property’s unique flood risk.
“FEMA’s goal is to make flood insurance significantly easier for agents to price and sell policies, and in turn, help customers better understand their flood risk and the importance of flood insurance,” the agency says.