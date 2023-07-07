The hottest days on the planet in recorded history occurred this week, according to climate monitors, which is likely not surprising to folks in the Golden Isles.

The National Centers for Environmental Prediction, NCEP, recorded global average temperatures 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and Wednesday, surpassing the previous record set on Monday of 62.6 degrees. Those are the highest ever recorded since the NCEP began keeping records of average global temperatures in 1979.

Brunswick's Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city's historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.

Navy Cmdr. Darshan Thota recently earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his role in building three new operational medicine electronic health records and establishing the operating structure.

