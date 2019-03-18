Feds respond to seismic testing opposition

The federal government defendants filed their response Wednesday against conservation groups’ preliminary injunction motions, which seek to halt anticipated seismic airgun testing off the Atlantic Coast.
Conservation groups — including Georgia’s One Hundred Miles — filed the lawsuit in December 2019 in federal court in Charleston, S.C. They’ve since been joined by a group of South Carolina municipalities, nine states and the state of South Carolina, which chose to pursue its own effort separate from the other states.
The conservation groups’ injunction motion came Feb. 20, which the states backed in a joinder notice March 5. South Carolina filed its own injunction motion March 1.
The federal defendants — including Wilbur Ross, the National Marine Fisheries Service and Commerce secretary — state there are indeed harms if the court grants the injunctions, and question the plaintiffs’ public interest arguments.
“Here, plaintiffs claim that the balance of equities tips in their favor because federal defendants will suffer no harm if (incidental harassment authorizations) are enjoined,” according to the response. “As point of fact, NMFS spent years analyzing the potential effects of the surveys on marine mammals, culminating in the IHAs and the associated suite of mitigation measures to protect marine life.…
“Should the surveys be unduly delayed, it would require significant time and effort to redo the public comment processes and related environmental reviews, which is not inconsequential when one considers that the IHAs are effective for a one-year period from the applicants, but not beginning later than one year from the date of issuance or extending beyond two years from the date of issuance.”
The federal attorneys go on to say the states’ entire brief rests on perceived overwhelming public opposition to the plans as they currently stand.
“But the public interest cannot be reduced to the number of comments the agency received against — and in favor of — any proposed agency action,” according to the response. “Plaintiffs cite no precedent to the contrary. To the extent that plaintiffs are relying on public opposition to oil and gas drilling in the Atlantic — which is not authorized by the NMFS’s IHAs nor by any potential (federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management geological and geophysical) permits — Congress itself has identified the importance of ensuring ‘that the extent of oil and natural gas resources of the Outer Continental Shelf is assessed at the earliest practicable time’ … and this factor should be considered in balancing harms and weighing the public interest….”
Indeed, the federal lawyers argue that there is a public interest in discovering what lurks within the Atlantic OCS, since the last survey is more than 30 years old.
The industry intervenors — the five companies granted the IHAs, plus two industry associations — also filed their response.
Prior to these responses, the federal government added a gigantic amount of documents — thousands of pages — to the case file.
A March 7 certificate signed by Donna Wieting, the director of the Office of Protected Resources for the National Marine Fisheries Service, states these documents “constitute true copies of documents considered directly or indirectly by the NMFS for its” incidental harassment authorizations on Nov. 30, 2018; its Nov. 28, 2018, biological opinion on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s issuance of five oil and gas permits for seismic airgun testing off the Atlantic Coast and the associated issuance of IHAs; the November 2018 environmental assessment for the issuance of those IHAs; the Nov. 29, 2018, finding of no significant impact for the IHAs; and the Feb. 23, 2018, record of decision for the adoption of BOEM’s environmental impact statement for the issuance of the IHAs associated with seismic airgun testing off the Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic coasts.
Considering the massive amount of other exhibits accompanying the injunction motions and the responses to them, there is plenty to keep staff of everyone involved quite busy for some time.