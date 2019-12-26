Last week NOAA Fisheries — also known as the National Marine Fisheries Service — announced the publication of its final rule mandating use of turtle excluder devices on all nets used on skimmer trawl vessels that are 40 feet long or longer in the Southeastern fisheries. The idea is to further protective efforts regarding sea turtles in shrimp fisheries, in particular.
In terms of the federal regulatory process, a final rule is the conclusion of the rulemaking process that involves public notice and comments. The original proposed rule required TEDs on “all skimmer trawl, pusher-head trawl and wing-net vessels,” but public comments received by NOAA led the agency to change the requirement to only skimmer trawl vessels of 40 feet or longer. According to NOAA, this change means the rule impacts 80 percent fewer fishers and reduces the economic impact by 73 percent, compared to the original proposal.
Usually final rules go into effect 30 days after publication, but this requirement won’t be active until April 2021, allowing for owners of skimmer trawl vessels to procure and install TEDs so they’ll be in compliance before going without becomes a violation.
According to the NOAA bulletin regarding the rule, “Specifically, the space between the deflector bars of the new TEDs must not exceed 3 inches; escape opening must be oriented at the top of the net; and there are potential webbing restrictions on the escape opening flap depending on the type of TED grid and escape opening configuration.”
The environmental group Oceana hailed the rule, stating it was their 2015 lawsuit that pushed the federal government to act. Oceana fishery campaign manager Gib Brogan said in a statement that protecting sea turtles and promoting responsibly managed fisheries are not mutually exclusive.
“Oceana has campaigned for years to save more sea turtles in U.S. waters by requiring TEDs in all shrimp trawls,” Brogan said. “This new rule is a step forward for sea turtles and for the American shrimp industry. With the simple solution of requiring more shrimp boats to use TEDs, we will improve the survival and recovery of sea turtle populations, as well as make our domestic shrimp fishery more sustainable, bolstering trust in American fisheries.
“However, more work still needs to be done. The finalized rule means that thousands of vessels will continue to operate without TEDs and up to 1,342 endangered and threatened sea turtles will continue to be caught and drown in nets each year, even though a solution exists that has been tested in this fishery.”
TEDs, invented by Darien shrimper Sinkey Boone in the 1960s, now run around $325 to $550 per net.