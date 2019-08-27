Feds file civil complaint against Darien pharmacy, pharmacist

The pharmacist-in-charge of Darien Pharmacy already entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for making false statements regarding the distribution of controlled substances. On Aug. 20, the USAO filed a civil complaint against both her, Janice Ann Colter, and the business that owned the pharmacy, Agape Prescriptions “R” Us.
According to the complaint, Darien Pharmacy filled prescriptions for years that the people filling them should have known were not for legitimate medical reasons and “by a provider not acting within the regular course of professional practice.”
The complaint also specifically mentions a doctor connected to the practice. It states Dr. Frank H. Bynes Jr. wrote prescriptions filled by the business between Sept. 11, 2015, and Sept. 20, 2017.
“Dr. Bynes voluntarily surrendered his DEA registration for cause on Sept. 21, 2017, and has been indicted by a grand jury in this judicial district with 14 counts of unlawfully dispensing controlled substances and three counts of health care fraud,” according to the complaint.
It continues, “Among other allegations, the superseding indictment alleges that Dr. Bynes prescribed controlled substances while or after engaging in unprofessional conduct with female patients; to patients taking cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin; to patients seeking treatment for dependence or addiction to opioids; and while falsely claiming to patients that he was affiliated with the Department of Justice or DEA and displaying a fake badge.”
The complaint references testimony from the unnamed majority shareholder in Darien Pharmacy who was the pharmacist-in-charge at Altama Discount Pharmacy in Brunswick until October 2018, who said the doctor was known for prescribing narcotics in unusual combinations and too frequently, and that he turned away “maybe a hundred” of Bynes’ patients.
The complaint goes on to allege Colter was aware of Bynes’ activity as early as July 2017, but the pharmacy continued to fill prescriptions from him through September.
Under Count One, action for civil penalties under 21 U.S.C. § 842(a)(1), for filling thousands otherwise invalid prescriptions, Darien Pharmacy and Colter are allegedly subject to a penalty of up to $64,820.
Under Count Two, for negligence in record-keeping, they’re subject to a maximum penalty of $15,040.
In other federal matters, on Aug. 20, Kyle Preston Clasby received his sentence for participating in the theft of ammunition and small explosives from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay from when he was stationed there as a Marine.
Clasby received 10 months in prison and three years supervised release, and will have to pay his share of $22,825.37 in restitution to the federal government. The same day in a different case, Logan Keller pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance.
He was originally charged, with two other men, of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Keller believed the substance he was dealing was cocaine, but it included fentanyl, which led to the death cited.
As it is, Keller faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a minimum of three years’ supervised release.
Monday, Malik Williams received his sentence for participating in a local narcotics distribution conspiracy. For the conspiracy charge, he received a sentence of one year and four months in prison and three years’ supervised release.