Feds determine no change in Terry Creek plan

Contrary to the expressed wishes of the governments of Glynn County, the city of Brunswick, numerous residents and elected officials, the federal government decided its proposed cleanup agreement with Hercules for the toxaphene-contaminated Terry Creek outfall is “fair, adequate, reasonable and consistent with Superfund objectives.”
That’s according to an email from Angela Miller, community involvement coordinator for the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 4 Office of the Regional Administrator, referencing documents filed Thursday with the U.S. District Court in Brunswick, including the unopposed motion between the feds and Hercules to enter their consent decree.
As discussed earlier in the process, the remedy agreed to by the EPA and Hercules constitutes the least-expensive of a number of possible actions. It’s to run about $4.48 million and take 25 weeks to complete. Essentially, what’s to happen is a geotextile fabric will lay over what’s left of the contaminated sediment, while a new “concrete-lined conveyance channel” would reroute current discharge.
The city and the county both passed resolutions expressing a desire for complete removal of contaminated sediment from the site.
In its response document, the EPA notes 67 private residents submitted comments along the same lines, “stating that the actions in the (interim record of decision, IROD) are insufficient to address weathered toxaphene, which they assert is the most dangerous pollutant at the Site, and the IROD does not utilize the most recent information in the (Provisional Peer-Reviewed Toxicity Values, PPRTV) Report.
“Those commenters requested the (consent decree) not be finalized and for EPA to update and release a final ROD that incorporates the information in the PPRTV Report to adequately protect human health and the environment.”
In her motion, Justice Department attorney Valerie Mann wrote that none of the comments “raise any facts or considerations that would indicate the proposed consent decree is inappropriate, inadequate or not in the public interest.”
Brett Thomas, an ecological risk assessor for EPA Region 4, said in a declaration filed in federal court that a full cleanup would mean including the outfall ditch (Operable Unit 1) with the creek itself (Operable Unit 3), and possibly nearby dredge spoil areas (Operable Unit 2) which would be complex to the point defining remedial goals may not be possible.
“To try to develop a site-specific sediment cleanup number for toxaphene in OU1, it is my opinion that EPA would likely have to look at the toxaphene risks for OU1 and OU3, and possibly portions of OU2 as well, together,” Thomas states. “These OUs are part of the same interconnected hydrologic and ecological system, so determining relative toxaphene exposure and risk contribution for each OU separately would likely not be possible in a practical sense.”
He explains it’s basically because the concentrations in the outfall are likely to be significantly greater than those down-creek, so there would be a small area of high concentration and a larger area of lower concentration.
“Therefore, it would be hard to tell if the toxaphene observed in the ecology of the creek system is primarily coming from OU1, OU3 or some mix of the two,” according to Thomas. “This complexity would make it very difficult to develop meaningful remedial goals for toxaphene in the OU1 and OU3 sediments together.
“This would be best addressed by, if possible, eliminating one of the areas of toxaphene source to the creek ecosystem, so that a more-accurate cleanup value for toxaphene in the remaining area can be developed.”
Timothy Frederick, human health risk assessor for EPA Region 4, said in his declaration to the court that the interim remedy decided upon will get the job done.
“In my professional opinion, the OU1 interim selected remedy is designed to eliminate the movement of contaminated sediments in the outfall ditch to Terry and Dupree creeks and will help to protect human health by eliminating a source of toxaphene in fish,” Frederick states. “In my professional opinion, eliminating the ditch as a toxaphene source to downstream areas is necessary before performing risk assessments in the creeks to determine what remedial actions may be needed in OU3.
“Otherwise, it will be difficult to determine the primary sources of toxaphene moving into the creek ecosystem. Long-term monitoring detailed in the interim record of decision for OU! and additional study of Operable Unites 2 and 3 are expected to aid in determining the effectiveness of the selected interim remedy at OU1 and whether additional actions are needed.”
While there is a response deadline to the motion set for Aug. 15, the court’s approval of the unopposed motion to enter the consent decree isn’t guaranteed, but it’s pretty close.