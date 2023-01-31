The federal government is giving Georgia an incentive to replace the ferry that has been transporting residents and visitors to and from Sapelo Island for almost two decades.

The Georgia Department of Transportation received a $4 million federal grant toward the replacement of the diesel-powered Katie Underwood with an electric ferry.

More from this section

Firefighters get hands-on training

Firefighters get hands-on training

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have chang…