The federal government is giving Georgia an incentive to replace the ferry that has been transporting residents and visitors to and from Sapelo Island for almost two decades.
The Georgia Department of Transportation received a $4 million federal grant toward the replacement of the diesel-powered Katie Underwood with an electric ferry.
It received the grant on behalf of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which operates the passenger service, as well as state facilities on the island. The ferry ride is about 30 minutes long.
The ferry makes three trips Monday through Saturday from the Meridian Dock on the mainland to the barrier island. Only two trips are made on Sundays. Cost for a round-trip ticket is $5.
The service does not run on most state holidays.
There are no roads or bridges connecting the island to the mainland.
The Federal Transit Authority announced funding for an electric ferry to Sapelo Island last week. It is among 23 grants totaling $384.4 million awarded 11 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
It is part of the Biden Administration’s plan to reduce transportation emissions to zero.
The 70-foot long Katie Underwood, a catamaran-style boat, began servicing Sapelo Island in 2006. The DNR paid $1.5 million for the craft, which can carry 149 passengers.
The boat was named after a Sapelo Island midwife who was born in the 19th century and died in 1977.