What started in 2019 as a tip from a Glynn County police source about alleged dope dealers resulted in Operation Jump Start, a federal investigation that led to the arrest Tuesday of seven alleged drug traffickers whose wares included heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, according to U.S. Department of Justice.
Those indicted on federal drug trafficking conspiracy charges include three Brunswick residents, a St. Simons Island resident and a Townsend resident, said Barry Paschal, public affairs officer for the U.S. District Attorney’s Office’s Southern District of Georgia.
Operation Jump Start was organized under the federal organized crime and drug enforcement task forces. Several other agencies participated, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Through the Glynn County Police Department’s source, agents were able to identify alleged dealers in heroin, cocaine and prescription pills operating in Glynn and McIntosh counties, Paschal said. Agents conducted controlled buys and searched homes and vehicles in building up the case, Paschal said.
The seven were indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury. The indictments were unsealed Wednesday after the accused were rounded up.
Each is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, Fentanyl and cocaine.
Among those arrested was Joseph “Cujo” Nickson, 55, Danielle Moran, 43, and Kirk Westberry, 28, all of Brunswick; Tina Kalter, 42, of St. Simons Island; and Edwuardo Moran, 56, of Townsend.
Also arrested were Joseph “Midget” Yasmine, 30, of Hephzibah and Kelsey Little, 26, of Evans.
Nickson is also charged with possession of a firearm in drug trafficking and maintaining a drug involved premise. Moran is additionally charged with possession of a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and maintaining a drug-involved premise.
The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
“Opioids — particularly synthetic analogues like fentanyl — are highly addictive and frequently deadly,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We are proud to collaborate with our network of law enforcement partners to target those who would distribute this poison in our communities.”