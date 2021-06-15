A 31-year-old Brunswick man faces federal dope dealing and firearms charges, according to David Estes, acting U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Matthew Ryan Gordon, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury of possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while dealing drugs. Gordon was among seven men indicted on federal weapons charges by the June grand jury, Estes announced Monday.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries up to a 10-year prison sentence, with no chance of parole in the federal system. The arrest of Gordon and the others was the result of joint federal, state and local law enforcement investigations, Estes said.

— The Brunswick News

