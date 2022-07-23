The Federal Election Commission has cleared the First District’s Republican congressman of accusations that he violated campaign finance laws.

Rep. Buddy Carter, who represents Coastal Georgia, received a letter Wednesday from the FEC clearing him of any wrongdoing.

