Tenants living in substandard housing can force landlords to make needed repairs and get legal protection from eviction at the same time, according to a top city official.
John Hunter, the city’s director of planning, development and codes, said renters can go to the building department office in City Hall to file a complaint if a landlord is unwilling to make repairs.
After a form is completed, the tenant can schedule a visit by a code enforcement officer to inspect the property.
The landlord is sent a written notice outlining the deficiencies, needed repairs and a time limit to complete the work.
Landlords failing to complete the work will be cited and taken to court. Hunter said at least two hearings are held each month to compel landlords to complete necessary work on rental structures.
Hunter said often the problems are inside a house that appears structurally sound on the exterior. Problems that automatically make a rental unit unfit for habitation include no functional plumbing, electricity and heat.
Substandard housing issues also include non-functioning appliances, broken windows, sagging floors and roof leaks.
Because many problems aren’t visible from the street, code enforcement officers are incapable of helping tenants until they file a complaint, he said.
“We don’t have the ability to initiate this on our own,” Hunter said. “The biggest issue is tenants feel threatened, and they feel like they will get evicted.”
People filing a complaint who are afraid of eviction are referred to the Georgia Legal Services Program.
Legal Services provides free representation for tenants facing eviction for filing a complaint about substandard living conditions.