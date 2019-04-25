Brunswick High School’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America is asking the community for some help getting to San Antonio, Tex., this summer.
The chapter recently returned from a state competition in Atlanta with about 20 students qualified for the national competition this summer in Texas, where they will compete against the best of the best in several contest categories.
“From the state of Georgia, there’s about 25,000 members … but only about 400 get to go compete at nationals,” said Colby Griner, a chapter member. “So it’s pretty competitive.”
The cost of sending all 20 eligible competitors is about $16,000. The students hope community members can help sponsor the trip through donations.
“We’re all willing to go and speak to these eligible sponsors,” said Abigail Williams, the president of Brunswick High’s FBLA chapter.
The chapter excelled at the state competition this year, and they credited their success to the tremendous support each member received from the chapter.
Practicing in front of the large chapter, which has about 225 members, helped the students prepare to compete in front of the larger audience at the state contest.
“We each competed in our own separate events, and also we all supported each other … hearing everyone’s speeches too many times,” Williams said. “And we all went to different workshops to prepare in different ways.”
At the state conference, Griner was also elected to the state executive council for Georgia FBLA. He’s been elected as the state reporter.
“It’s a long process that started back in December,” Griner said. “… There’s a qualifying process with interviews, tests, business presentations. And then from there you go to the election process, where you run a campaign at the state leadership conference.”
Eight students serve on the council, and Griner will get to spend the next year traveling around the country and representing Glynn County.
“I wanted to do something and be active in FBLA,” Griner said.
The students said the national competition is a chance to meet many new people and experience a new area of the country while competing against some of the best FBLA students in the United States and in the world.
“We can meet new people and make new connections with people who are just like us and want a prosperous future,” Williams said.
Those interested in sponsoring the chapter’s trip to the national competition can contact the chapter’s advisors at eveal@glynn.k12.ga.us or jaleesa.jones@glynn.k12.ga.us.
