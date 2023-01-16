FBI still seeking 8 suspects from massive drug bust

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help finding eight individuals facing charges stemming from Operation Ghost Busted, which charged 76 people with federal drug trafficking and firearms infractions, among other allegations.
Federal and local law enforcement said last week they worked together for more than two years to identify the sprawling drug trafficking networking operating in Glynn, Pierce, Camden, Wayne, Treutlen, McIntosh, Toombs, Telfair, Dodge and Ware counties.
Agents at the FBI field office in Atlanta are looking for Ashley Deen, 29, of Brunswick; Samantha S. Russell, 34, of Brunswick; Michael A. Provenzano, 34, of Brunswick; Tonya C. Cox, also known as Shug White, 43, of Brunswick; David D. Young, also known as Khaos, 42, of Hortense; Jimmy A. Reynolds, 54, of Brunswick; Juan C. Everette, also known as Don Juan, 36, of Brunswick; and Christopher J. Thompson, 35, of Brunswick.
Each is facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance connected to a massive drug bust on Jan. 11. A federal indictment revealed what authorities are calling a complex and widespread drug trafficking operation based in Glynn County that involved inmates in state prisons.
The operation is also tied to several street gangs, including Ghost Face Gangsters, a White supremacist street gang, the Aryan Brotherhood, the Bloods and the Gangster Disciples.
It is believed to be the largest single indictment in the Southern District of Georgia.
The FBI says all eight suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning the individuals is encouraged to contact the FBI’s field office at 770-216-3000. Information can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.