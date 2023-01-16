FBI still seeking 8 suspects from massive drug bust

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help finding eight individuals facing charges stemming from Operation Ghost Busted, which charged 76 people with federal drug trafficking and firearms infractions, among other allegations.

Federal and local law enforcement said last week they worked together for more than two years to identify the sprawling drug trafficking networking operating in Glynn, Pierce, Camden, Wayne, Treutlen, McIntosh, Toombs, Telfair, Dodge and Ware counties.

Great news! Advanced technologies now allow for body contouring and skin tightening procedures without general anesthesia. New technologies and technique advances are exciting and offer us opportunities previously unavailable except in a general anesthesia surgical setting. Dr. Diane Bowen, …

Eleven North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted so far this calving season and surveyors who track the annual migration are hoping that number will grow.