FBI agent remembered decades after his death

FBI Special Agent Benjamin P. Grogan was honored Thursday in a ceremony in Palmetto Cemetery where he was buried in 1986 after suspected bank robbers killed him and his partner, fellow Special Agent Jerry Dove.
The shootout in Miami-Dade County also injured five other agents, including one who permanently lost the use of his arm.
The FBI upgraded its service weapons after its agents were badly outgunned in the confrontation. The agents were armed with revolvers while the two suspected bank robbers had semiautomatic rifles.
The ceremony is likely to be the first of an annual remembrance at the gravesite at the western end of Palmetto where Grogan is buried beside his widow, Sandra Sutton Fritsche, a career FBI employee who died Sept. 9, 2021.
Special Agent Jeff Roberts from the FBI’s Brunswick field office remembered Grogan for his bravery and heroism.
Roberts noted that 145 rounds were fired in the shootout after Grogan recognized the suspect’s vehicle. Agents pursued and stopped it and attempted an arrest.
In honoring Grogan, Tom Albright, a retired FBI special agent, said we live in a society of angry and sometimes well-armed people and that in 1986 Miami was the “Wild West.”
“We live in a country that can’t tell the difference between celebrity and heroism,’’ Albright said.
The robbery suspects, William Russell Matix and Michael Platt, were brazenly terrorizing their victims in armed bank robberies and armored car heists, the FBI said at the time.
Grogan and Dove weren’t the only heroes that day. Although his left arm was totally disabled, Special Agent Edmundo Mireles Jr. fired on Matix and Platt with a pump shotgun. When he ran out of ammo in the shotgun, he rose to his feet and killed them both with his service revolver.
Mireles said that as he ran up to the scene, he saw “Grogan standing there banging away with his revolver,’’ Albright said.
A Brunswick police honor guard fired a 21-gun salute and Glynn County schools police Lt. Zarak Habrouck, who had posted and retired the colors, gave a closing prayer.
The ceremony was especially moving for Ed Dutko, a retired special agent from Savannah, who placed a flag at the grave as retired Special Agent Roger McLaughlin placed a wreath. Both are officers in the Savannah Chapter of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI.
Dutko said he brought his three grandchildren, 18, 14 and 6, to the cemetery last year when he placed a flag at Grogan’s headstone.
His grandchildren were all moved by Grogan’s sacrifice and asked questions about his death, Dutko said.
“I shouldn’t do it, but I choke up about it,’’ he said. “That was a special moment for me.”
The FBI will continue to honor Grogan, Dove and other agents who were killed as a result of adversarial action, Roberts said.