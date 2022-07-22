After giving so much to the community as a science and math professor for nearly 30 years at what is now College of Coastal Georgia, Ntungwa Maasha has struggled recently with failing health.
Now residing in an assisted-living facility after an extended hospital stay last year, the 80-year-old widower often took solace in returning to visit the Waverly Pines home where he and his wife raised their two sons and made so many treasured memories.
Rumaasha Maasha does not know how to tell his father that there will be no more visits to the beloved homestead.
“That’s the thing I’m dreading,” Rumaasha Maasha said.
The comfort of revisiting old memories went up in flames when the home at 314 Ethridge Drive in Glynn County caught fire in the predawn hours of July 12.
Ntungwa Maasha struggles with dementia. The trips home in the company of a beloved one, however short, did much to bolster the elder Maasha’s morale. The visits also showed the vitality of familiar family keepsakes and surroundings against the struggles of failing memory.
“It is absolutely heartbreaking that he can no longer return to the house he called home for nearly 35 years, not to mention the complete loss of so many long-held and treasured family belongings,” Rumaasha Maasha told The News. “He’s had health challenges. And the encouraging prospect of simply being able to go home to walk around the yard or sit in his favorite chair and read his science magazines is something he no longer has.”
Ntungwa Maasha and wife Arnetia Maasha spent the better part of three decades in careers that served the Golden Isles’ greater good. Ntungwa Maasha, who held a doctorate in the sciences, taught math, physics, geology and astronomy at the College of Coastal Georgia before retiring in 2017. That same year, he shared his knowledge of the stars with The News for an article about the total solar eclipse that would occur in August 2017.
“This eclipse is rather unique,” he told The News.
Arnetia Maasha, who also held an academic doctorate, served as a social worker in the Glynn County Schools System for 30 years. She passed away in September 2017.
A neighbor reported the fire at the Maasha family home at 1:29 a.m., according to Glynn County Fire-Rescue. Firefighters had the flames under control within a short time of arrival, but by then the damage was complete.
“The fire destroyed the whole house,” fire-rescue division Chief Wendell Knighten said.
He said it appears the fire started in the garage. The cause remains under investigation.
Rumaasha Maasha, now a NASA engineer living in Huntsville, Ala., last took his father home for a visit about a week before the fire. He has been back to see him again since.
His dad has not asked about the house. And he does not know how to tell his dad about the fire.
“That’s the unfortunate thing,” Rumassha Maasha said. “I can’t really tell him because that will be devastating. We lost a lot in the house, which is irreplaceable. And when dealing with dementia, those things help. Now we don’t have that tool anymore to help him. That’s the unfortunate thing.”