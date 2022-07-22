After giving so much to the community as a science and math professor for nearly 30 years at what is now College of Coastal Georgia, Ntungwa Maasha has struggled recently with failing health.

Now residing in an assisted-living facility after an extended hospital stay last year, the 80-year-old widower often took solace in returning to visit the Waverly Pines home where he and his wife raised their two sons and made so many treasured memories.

