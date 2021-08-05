A father and son team is on St. Simons Island carving new tree spirits into live oaks.
Keith Jennings of Asheville, N.C., carved the original images of seemingly brooding and sorrowing faces into the oaks in the 1980s. His son, Devon, is carving the first of perhaps seven on an old live oak on the lawn of the St. Simons Land Trust office on Frederica Road.
As his father had done 40 odd years earlier, Devon Jennings is using metal gouges and wooden mallets to carve a face into the hard wood.
Asked what he would carve, Devon Jennings said, “I’ll let the tree tell me.”
That was the philosophy of his father in the original carvings and thus the name tree spirits because the final images came from the spirit of the live oaks.
“He’s going to be taking over carving tree spirits,’’ said the elder Jennings, who estimated he has carved 40 to 50 of them.
The tree spirits were carved into limbs and stumps of severed branches and trunks, but some are only partially visible today or have disappeared with the host trees.
“That’s a natural thing that live oaks do,’’ healing over until covering a scar, he said.
Keith Jennings said the first two from the 1980s were at the “Funny Farm,’’ on oaks at a house at the intersection of Skylane and Demere.
Keith Jennings was watching and advising from a chair as Devon Jennings worked seated on a scaffold.
“I’ve stopped sculpting,’’ he said. “I’m actually an antique dealer.”