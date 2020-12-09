Despite the economic hit the state has taken from the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia will recover faster than the rest of the nation.
That’s the prediction by Sonny Deriso, past president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, at Tuesday’s Rotary Club of St. Simons Island meeting.
“We just shut down the economy because of pandemic reasons,” he said. “We are able to come back.”
Innovation and the state’s support of investment in business and education will pay dividends as the economy recovers after it emerges from the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.
Deriso began his presentation with a history of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, leading up to his explanation of what is happening nowadays and the future outlook.
The initiative to create a state chamber began in 1911 when officials drove throughout Georgia to promote interest. Four years later, a manufacturers alliance joined the effort to create the state’s chamber of commerce.
“This was quite an effort to getting the Georgia chamber started,” he said.
The organization has been an advocate of businesses across the state, mostly with the support of elected officials. The chamber helped promote the sale of bonds during World War II, created the Red Carpet Tour to showcase areas across the state to potential employers, supported tort reform and opened an office in Tifton to help promote the creation of new businesses in rural areas of the state.
While elected and chamber officials are often in agreement, that’s not always the case, he said.
“We operate independently of government,” he said. “There are times we are on their side, and sometimes we’re not.”
The chamber advocated for fair and equitable funding for all schools beginning in the 1920s when the education of minorities was not a priority. Chamber members were told to stay away from the Georgia Senate in 1964 for their stance on civil rights.
“I think the chamber has been on the right side, most of the time. The best way to learn is to state the facts,” he said.
Deriso said chamber officials are working to improve the business climate in rural Georgia.
“Rural Georgia, we felt for many years, was neglected,” he said.
Broadband coverage and employee training in rural areas is among the organization’s priorities.
With the focus on job creation, Deriso said a priority is to make it easy for companies to do business in the state.
“We focus on how business-friendly our businesses are,” he said.
He also promoted membership into the state chamber as a way to help empower local chamber members by offering additional resources, including favorable health insurance rates for companies with two to 50 employees. So far, more than 45,000 people in the state have been ensured under the program, he said.
Soon, the chamber will be making recommendations from its COVID-19 task force to state elected officials before the General Assembly meets starting in January.
“We want to make sure we are providing opportunities for everyone,” he said. “We make it easy for companies to do business here.”