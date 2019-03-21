A bill that has agribusiness interests and environmental advocates at odds passed a Senate committee Tuesday following legal disagreements about what exactly the legislation does.
On the face of it, House Bill 545 would appear to exist for the purpose of limiting grounds for lawsuits against agricultural operations, though the bill’s lead sponsor, state Rep. Tom McCall, R-Elberton, says that’s not exactly correct.
“If any of y’all are worried about this preventing lawsuits, the trial lawyers (association) are fine with this,” McCall said at the Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hearing. “I have worked with more lawyers on this than anything I can think of, but when the trial lawyers association says that they are fine with this bill, then that ought to say to you that they are not worried about being able to sue somebody for a nuisance.”
This issue comes down to which property owners can sue over an agricultural nuisance — noise, odor, light pollution, for example — and when can those people do it? McCall said the legislation is about protecting farms, farmers and their legacy. He said that if someone’s not going about their business in the right way, they can still be sued for actions that are negligent, illegal and improper.
State Sen. Larry Walker III, R-Perry, said that his feelings about the bill make the situation difficult for him, because of his respect for McCall and friendship with proponents of the legislation.
“Our current statute, the way it’s written now, protects the existing land, existing farm, against changes coming in and on the surrounding property,” Walker said. “In other words, the farm’s there first, a subdivision moves in next door, it provides protection for the existing farm against nuisance lawsuits from changes on the surrounding property.”
Walker said the bill changes all that significantly, changes the whole philosophy of what they’re doing, in allowing the existing farm, if it’s been around a year or more, to significantly change their operation in terms of new technology or the like, and remain immune from a nuisance lawsuit. He said the fear is that some operations could put in a large hydroponic greenhouse with growlights that cause problems for neighboring properties.
That exact situation led to what The Telegraph of Macon said was around 50 neighbors of a Peach County greenhouse operation turn up, angry, at a county commission meeting in February.
There was some amount of disagreement between state Sen. Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, and the attorney representing the Georgia Poultry Federation, Buck Dixon, on what the statutory limitations are in current law and as they would be applied by the current version of H.B. 545. Karinshak said she had concerns it limited a person’s right to sue within one year, instead of four years, of the commencement of operations, creating problems for the neighboring property owners.
Dixon said that wasn’t quite right, and that the intention of the bill is to make sure agriculture operations aren’t subject to nuisance suits down the road after they’ve been underway without complaint.
State Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, said it was his understanding that the one-year statutory limit already exists in current law, and this bill only clarifies that.
However, Karinshak, reading from a memo for legislative counsel, said, “‘This scheme differs from the current law in the following main substantive ways,’ the first bullet is, ’Not only may the nuisance only occur during the first year of operation, but additionally, a plaintiff must file the suit within that first year.’
“That’s instead of the four years you would have under a nuisance statute. That’s a huge change, and that is where we are putting the balance between — and these are very important balances that we are balancing. The property rights of adjacent landowners who could … be farmers, it could be a subdivision and a farmer, it could be any number of things.”
She added that the new language in the bill in the committee substitute opens up additional industries from lawsuit exemptions, and that the bill in general constitutes a wholesale change of the balance in current law.
Karinshak proposed an amendment to H.B. 545 to handle those concerns, but it failed on a 5-4 vote. The bill subsequently passed on a 6-3 vote and moves on to the Senate Rules Committee.
H.B. 545 is opposed by the Georgia Water Coalition, which says this legislation is crafted based on a North Carolina law designed to shield industrial hog facilities.
“H.B. 545 flips current law on its head,” April Lipscomb, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said in a statement. “H.B. 545 prevents existing landowners from protecting their property from new and expanding agricultural operations that move into their neighborhoods.”
The Georgia Farm Bureau also explains that the bill is in response to events in North Carolina, which it says, “have disrupted the financial viability and existence of their agricultural operations,” and that H.B. 545 includes “provisions (that) protect farmers from neighbors who move next door to an agricultural operation and then complain about the sights and sounds that commonly occur on the farm.”
The changes to the bill that were agreed to in committee Tuesday were not available online as of press time Wednesday.