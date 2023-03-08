It’s been nearly three months since Sherry Mason lost her daughter, Allie Nicole Mason, in a head-on car collision.
Mason and her family are now asking why the investigation into the crash has not resulted in charges against the woman who the Georgia State Patrol said in a report caused the crash by driving at a high rate of speed.
“It’s really hit us all hard,” said Sherry Mason, who admits her frustration grows more each day as she sees the driver listed in a report as “at fault” benefiting from social media fundraisers on her behalf as she recovers from injuries sustained in the crash.
Allie Mason, 20, of Hortense, was driving her 1999 Honda Civic on Ga. 32 near where it and Ga. 99 split in western Glynn County at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2022, when a state patrol report said another driver suddenly sped up and crossed into oncoming traffic, causing the head-on collision.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending possible charges at the completion of the investigation by the state patrol.
The report, which The News first reported on in December, listed speeding and “other” as significant causes of the crash. It also said witnesses in a vehicle behind the woman, who was driving a Volkswagen Jetta, told troopers she was driving erratically shortly before the crash.
The report indicated that the driver was not tested at the scene for impairment before being transported to a hospital for treatment, The News reported in December.
Sherry Mason said she learned that the driver may have been driving at more than 100 mph at the time of the collision, which is one reason she and her family feel charges are warranted in this case.
She also claims that there are discrepancies in where the driver said she was going and why in what the driver has posted on social media. None of it adds up, Sherry Mason said. Those combined with the length of the investigation make her question why the driver has not been charged.
“We can’t get Allie back,” Sherry Mason said. “I just want the woman responsible to be prosecuted to the fullest extent the law allows.”
The Mason family mourns Allie’s loss every day, Sherry Mason said.
“She was the biggest gift giver,” she said as she talked about the Christmas gifts Allie Mason had bought for everyone prior to her death. “She always put a lot of thought into that.”
Allie Mason died on the 31st anniversary of her grandfather’s death in a hunting accident, adding to the challenges she is facing in finding closure, Sherry Mason said.
She questions why other investigations, like the one into the crash in Athens, Ga., in which a University of Georgia football player and a young woman were killed in January, seem to have moved much faster than the investigation into Allie’s crash.
A Georgia State Patrol’s Troop I Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, or SCRT, is looking into Allie Mason’s crash.
Courtney Floyd, a public information officer for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said the investigation is ongoing and appropriate charges, if any, will be determined once it’s complete.
Floyd said the troopers understand the family’s frustration but ensuring a thorough investigation takes time.
“Our Specialized Collision Reconstruction Teams provide a means by which fatal crashes can be investigated thoroughly by specially trained investigators and properly document evidence in collisions to be used for successful court prosecution,” Floyd said. “They are strategic in their investigations to assist field troopers and those in prosecution to bring justice to those at fault. Sometimes these investigations take days, and sometimes they take months depending on the case before them.”
There are five teams stationed throughout the state to assist field troopers with fatal crash investigations, Floyd said. There is no set number of investigations that the teams perform, and how long each takes is dictated by the individual case.
For now, the Mason family and friends are trying to focus on remembering their daughter, sister, and friend for the happy, loving young woman they say she was.
“She was 20 years old,” Sherry Mason said. “She was a huge presence in all of our lives. She loved her family.”