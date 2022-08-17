Like many families, the Thomases turned to Hospice of the Golden Isles when they were facing the difficult final days of their father R.E. Thomas' illness back in 2005.
Thomas had moved to Brunswick from Louisiana in 1936, helping to build Brunswick Pulp and Paper Co. from 1937 to 1939. He operated R.E. Erectors Co with his two sons, John and Donald Ray. He also served as a deacon in the United Pentecostal Church and was instrumental in building the Pentecostal church on Reynolds Street.
After all those years of faith and service, the family just wanted to help him rest easily during his final days.
"He went to Hospice of the Golden Isles and was only there three or five days before he died," John remembers. "But they were so good to him. They were so warm and affectionate."
After their experience, the Thomas family decided to hold a fundraising benefit for Hospice of the Golden Isles to show their gratitude. They enlisted the help of Mudcat Charlie's on Hwy. 17 and rented out the Shrine Club for a night of music and entertainment.
Fast forward 17 years, the R.E. Thomas Memorial Benefit has raised more than $300,000 for the nonprofit organization. And that's even with having to shelve the 2021 event due to COVID.
"We had the show in 2020 but in 2021 we sold tickets and had to postpone it. We finally decided to do it on the 20th of this month," John Thomas said. "This will be our 16th year, even though last year would have actually been the 16th (consecutive) year."
The family has been overwhelmed by the success every year and are excited to welcome it back at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brunswick Shrine Club. Tickets include a meal featuring prime rib and shrimp courtesy of Mudcat Charlie's. Attendees can also bring their own beverages to enjoy. Tickets cost $60 per person and will be available at the door.
"We have a really good time. We never expected it to do so well ... we just brought out a lot of local talent. The Dollar Band will play and I do my Elvis impersonation," Thomas said with a laugh. "Mike Culver does a lip syncing act and he's hilarious. I've seen him probably 150 times and I crack up every time."
Paula DiLandro, HGI executive director, is relatively new to her role but she's definitely looking forward to her first R.E. Thomas Memorial Event.
"Being new to the area and the hospice, I’m looking forward to my first R.E. Thomas Benefit this weekend. I’ve only heard great things about the food, the family and the entertainment," she said.
But beyond the night itself, the proceeds from the evening will go on to help other families.
"(This) a significant fundraiser for the Hospice of the Golden Isles and we are so thankful to the Thomases for their commitment and dedication to hosting this event. To date, this event has raised more than $300,000," DiLandro said.
"Donation dollars assist members of our community to pay for a comfortable, dignified place to receive end of life care. With this support, Hospice of the Golden Isles continues to care for all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay."