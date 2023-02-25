The father of a late local musician claims in a wrongful death lawsuit that the owner of a Brunswick car dealership saw the punch that led to his son’s death, did not take action to seek medical attention and knowingly served underage people alcohol at the party where his son was killed.

Henry “Tommy” Payne, father of Travis Payne, filed the case in December in Glynn County Superior Court that accuses Travis Ostrom, owner of I-95 Toyota, and the businesses he owns of being negligent in their responsibility to provide safe and secure premises for his guests.

