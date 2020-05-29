A mother is dead and a father in critical condition at UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville following a horrific crash Tuesday night at Selden Park and Newcastle Street in Brunswick.
The accident has left the couple’s two teenage children in dire circumstances, according to reports.
Cecilia Maxwell, 35, died at the scene of the 11:09 p.m. crash, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Her husband, Matthew Maxwell, 38, was transported via helicopter to UF Health Hospital, where spokesman Dan Leveton said he remained in critical condition.
Matthew Maxwell Jr., 13, also was in the vehicle but suffered only minor injuries, a family friend said.
A gofundme page has been set up for him and his 16-year-old sister, Emma Maxwell. The gofundme page indicates that Matthew Maxwell Sr. will not survive. Leveton could not confirm whether Maxwell is being held on life support.
Both children are staying with an aunt, a family friend said.
Matthew Maxwell suffered “a medical emergency causing him to lose consciousness and control of the vehicle” while driving the 2013 Nissan Rouge on Fourth Street approaching Newcastle Street at around 11:09 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The vehicle crossed Newcastle toward the Ross Road entrance to Selden Park, where “it struck a large tree and overturned,” the report said.
“These two beautiful children, Emma and Matthew Maxwell, lost both of their parents on May 26th and May 27th,” the gofundme page states. “These children are facing so many unknowns right now and we just want to make sure that the basic needs are not one of their worries. No child should ever have to go without seeing their parents again at the age of 13 and 16.”
The gofundme page aims to raise $20,000 for the youngsters’ care. It had raised $3,280 as of Thursday afternoon.
The page is at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/future-expenses-for-children?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR1P_G5ZEjZZtqUzuXyR_YRFvr3Q7L0ZNlqw-o0kBt_1FO2x_mkOi40uB_M.
The state patrol’s specialized reconstruction team is investigating the crash.