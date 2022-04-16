A son of Southern soil with firm Georgia roots, Pastor Ottis “Chip” Taylor is settling in nicely amid his new environs in the Golden Isles.
But please do not expect this world-weary expat to start calling it home anytime soon.
“People keep telling me, ‘Welcome home,’” Taylor told The News on Thursday. “I know what they mean, and it is appreciated. But this isn’t home.”
For Taylor, home is a tumble-down farm in the corner of a war-torn country in eastern Europe. But that place, where homegrown organic vegetables once produced salsas to support an addiction recovery and mental wellness program, might as well be on the dark side of the moon today.
“Ukraine is home,” said Taylor, 60. “I wanted to grow old with my wife and die on that farm. I don’t see us ever getting back now.”
Taylor’s home is the source of daily horrific images reminiscent of old black-and-white footage from World War II, a brutal despot’s powerful army spilling over the borders of a sovereign nation amid a growing civilian death toll. Home is a place from which social media and 24-hour news outlets now broadcast daily scenes of death and destruction in all-too-vivid colors.
“I want to cry every day,” Taylor said. “It’s like “Ground Hog Day,” the movie, but a horror movie. Every day.”
And home is a place where everyone from regular Ukrainian Army soldiers to rock musicians and pizza makers have taken up arms to hurl stubborn and fierce resistance against Russian dictator Vladmir Putin’s invasion of the young democracy. He knows many of the fighters, a stepson among them. And the few he knows who have died already in combat are far too many.
“All of those places being bombed, I either have friends who are living there, or I have friends I knew who were killed fighting there,” Taylor said.
Taylor just recently received the sad news via a Facebook post that his friend Raf had died.
“I had a friend who was killed just the other day while fighting in Mariopol,” he said.
His stepson, Misha, has joined the fighting, as has the husband of his stepdaughter, Anna.
“I don’t exactly know where, but he is probably with a paramilitary group,” Taylor said of Misha. “He’s fighting with them.”
Taylor and his 7-year-old son Daniel left their farm in western Ukraine in late February, crossing the border into Poland on Feb. 19 with the Russian invasion imminent. They reached America days later via Miami International Airport and joined Taylor’s sister on St. Simons Island. Russian bombs began falling on his adopted homeland on Feb. 24.
Taylor’s Ukrainian wife, Lidia, crossed into Poland on a much-more strained journey shortly after, taking a circuitous route from Warsaw to Spain to Miami, reuniting March 3 with her husband and son on St. Simons Island.
Taylor is now working as a counselor with Golden Isles Treatment Center, a 12-step addiction recovery facility in Brunswick. He has devoted his life to helping alcoholics find recovery, a journey that began in the previous century not far from here in Statesboro. While his return to Georgia might seem like the journey coming full circle, Taylor says he left his heart in Ukraine.
“That farm was my home,” he said.
After spending the past 16 years in Ukraine working with recovering alcoholics and those suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues, Taylor has established lasting ties with the nation and its people.
A recovering alcoholic himself, Taylor became an ordained minister in Screven. Born in Birmingham, Ala., Taylor also dabbled in organic farming on a small plot near Brewton.
Taylor spent more than 15 years at the Willingway Hospital for alcoholism and drug addiction treatment in Statesboro before he felt God calling him to missionary work abroad.
“I wanted to go to Africa,” Taylor said.
And so he set out for Africa in 2006. But during a layover at the airport in Atlanta, Taylor ran into some faith-based addiction counselors who were en route to a treatment center in Russia. He ended up going to Moscow, where he found his personal experience with alcoholism and his knowledge of 12-step recovery programs to be much in need.
By 2009, Taylor found himself promoting recovery and mental health in Melitopol, Ukraine. Here was a Southern Baptist preacher on a Presbyterian-sponsored mission abroad pursuing his calling for little more than room and board in an Eastern Orthodox monastery. And that is when he met Lidia, a faithful Catholic. Lidia has a master’s in English, so at least they spoke the same language.
Their first date was to church.
“This woman knows I’m a pastor. She knows I’m living in a monastery for just room and board and she invites me to attend church with her,” Taylor said. “Who does that? I knew I needed to get to know this woman better.”
They were married in June 2013. The Russians invaded in 2014. Few Ukrainians will forget when Putin first attacked, a bloody incursion that led to the annexation of Crimea. That action led to a prolonged separatist conflict and many in Ukraine see the current Russian assault on Ukraine soil as an extension of that, Taylor said.
In the years after 2014, Taylor found himself helping more and more Ukrainian soldiers who were struggling with both addiction and PTSD. Many of the bonds formed then led to lasting friendships with soldiers who are fighting for Ukrainian freedom today, he said.
One of those friends is Leonid Ostaltsev, who founded the popular Veteranos Pizza in the capital city of Kyiv. He is back in the fighting again. It was through Ostaltsev’s Facebook page that he learned of Raf’s death.
“I was at his wedding,” Taylor said. “I’ve held his child. I’ve been to his house.”
Taylor and Lidia acquired that small farm near the Romanian border in 2016, setting up a treatment facility that was centered around farming. When growing market vegetables proved untenable in the nation known as Europe’s breadbasket, they discovered a niche in salsa. It seems Ukrainian demand for Mexican fare lacked a sufficient supply.
“A friend in Kyiv said, can you make salsa?” Taylor said. “Sure, I can make salsa. So we started growing all the organic stuff for good Mexican food. That’s what paid the bills for our treatment facility.”
But Putin’s designs on Ukraine have long simmered. Rumblings of an imminent invasion were boiling over as 2022 dawned, he said. Then out of the blue one day, Taylor received a summons from a friend in the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, a lieutenant colonel who must remain nameless, he said.
“He says, ‘You’ve got 24 hours to get out of the country,’” Taylor recalled. “I said ‘Uh ... ‘ I couldn’t go. I said, ‘We’ve got a farm here. We’ve got goats, chickens, horses, pigs.’ He said, ‘You’ve got 24 hours.’”
Young Daniel is a U.S. citizen, but his passport was out of date. Never mind. Lidia told Taylor to take their son and go. She would catch up. The lieutenant colonel put them in touch with a taxi driver, a guy named Andre. Andre put them in a vehicle with another driver and off to the Polish border they went.
“I waited a long time there,” recalled Daniel, playing video games Thursday in an office at Golden Isles Treatment Center’s facility on Union Street. “It took forever.”
Taylor explained over his cell phone to Andre that the Polish guards were apprehensive about letting them cross.
“Andre said, “Let me talk to them,’” Taylor said. “Andre evidently was not just another taxi driver.
“He talked to them. They got quiet. They handed the phone back to me. I asked Andre what he said. He didn’t say. But I thought they were going to salute me after.”
So Taylor and Daniel crossed the border. From there they went to Warsaw and then to St. Simons Island. Lidia followed shortly after on a crowded bus, an ordeal that included a 24-hour standstill at the border before crossing over to Poland. With money tight, things grew difficult for Lidia from there. But friends in the recovery community rallied on social media, funneling money through a lady in San Antonio to Spain to get Lidia to the U.S.
Taylor’s American ex-wife even picked Lidia up at the airport in Miami and drove her to St. Simons Island, he said.
The family is slowly acclimating themselves with the Golden Isles. Taylor felt fortunate to find work at Golden Isles Treatment Center.
“I am helping people, that’s what I do,” he said. “This company has a mindset that it’s more important to help clients than it is to make money.”
Meanwhile, at the homestead, the farm is taking in refugees from harder hit areas of Ukraine. Here in America, Taylor and his wife are networking to raise money for the cause back home. Like a lot of people, they are making big differences in small ways by sending money raised to help soldiers, civilians and displaced animals.
Mostly, they are homesick. But Taylor nodded to Daniel, who nonchalantly played video games while the two grownups talked about war and its horrors.
“When I see on the news that they’re burying children in their front yards back in Ukraine, I know I did the right thing by coming here,” Taylor said.