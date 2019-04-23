For Johnny Thomas, family is everything. They provide your foundation for life, getting you through the most trying of times.
That’s why, when Johnny Thomas’ father was nearing the end of his life, back in 2005, he looked to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The nonprofit nursing facility has offered compassionate care individuals for those facing terminal illnesses. The Thomas family was grateful for the treatment their patriarch received.
“They really took great care of my father ... like he was a baby. So after he passed, we decided that we wanted to start doing something to help Hospice,” he said.
The Thomas family decided to start making an effort to give back to an organization that helps so many in the community. First, they decided to hold a fish fry to feed patrons and staff at the Brunswick facility.
“My son-in-law owns Mudcat Charlie’s in Darien so we did a fish fry for them. We cooked for the patients and the staff there,” he said.
But over the years, that evolved into something even larger. The Thomas family started to bring together an event that could have a greater impact. For the last 14 years, they have hosted a gathering in honor of Thomas’ father, R.E. Thomas. The $60 ticket price includes plenty of food, entertainment as well as access to a diverse silent auction.
The event is held each August at the Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. Thomas says it has done well, drawing a crowd each year.
“We’ve had different acts like Elvis impersonators. Over the years, we’ve raised a good deal of money,” he said.
That’s putting it mildly. The Thomas family has actually raised more than $260,000 for Hospice of the Golden Isles.
“It’s the last weekend in August, Aug. 24, and we have a pretty good turn out. My daughters help me get tickets out,” he said. “But people can call me too at 912-269-5001.”
While the late summer event is still a few months away, the Thomases have teamed up with the Emerald Princess II in Brunswick to jump start the fundraising. On May 3, the casino boat in Brunswick will set sail with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the cause.
For Darlene Little and Kevin Butler, owner partners of the Emerald Princess II, Hospice was a cause they couldn’t help but support.
“Hospice is close to us for personal reasons. It is a great organization and helps a lot of people,” Little said. “We just like to help wherever we can and give back to the community.”
