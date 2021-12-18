Last Christmas was not a happy one for the Lewis Family.
Jesse Lewis, a 35-year-old father of two, was diagnosed with stage four metastatic renal cancer. His father, Skip, had just passed away unexpectedly.
This year’s holiday season is even bleaker. There’s an empty stocking on their mantle and a gaping hole in their hearts.
Over the past year, Jesse’s cancer continued to spread, becoming more and more aggressive.
Despite the difficult times, the family rallied. His wife, Marlena, and their children, Hayle and Lil’ Jesse, did all they could to support him.
But the bad news never stopped coming.
“A pattern soon emerged with every doctor visit,” Audrey Lewis, Jesse’s sister-in-law, said. “There was no good news. His blood count was down, the cancer spread to new places, and the treatments were less and less effective.”
At the end of October, doctors told the family there was nothing more that could be done. The words shattered them, she said.
“Within those few weeks what remained of Jesse’s physical strength began to weaken, but his spiritual resolve was stronger than ever. Jesse chose to spend his time at home under the care of his loving and devoted wife, Marlena,” she said.
“His last weeks were spent with frequent visits from the ones he loved. He hugged them, held their hands and passed on his ever-present words of wisdom.”
On Nov. 17, Jesse passed away at home, surrounded by his family.
While all were devastated by the loss, the lives of Marlena and her children have been irrevocably broken.
“Their great love has also caused insurmountable grief for Marlena. The loss of Jesse for her was like losing half of herself, creating a void that can never be filled. She said, ‘When he breathed his last breath, it was as if mine stopped as well.’ As she’s struggling to find a sense of comfort for herself, she’s also consoling her children,” Audrey Lewis said.
The children, who are 12 and 8, are faced with a grief beyond their understanding. In the weeks since his death, their young minds have continuously sketched out all of the things they’ll never be able to do with their daddy.
“They are mourning the words that will never be spoken, the feelings that he will never get to share with them,” she said. “The children are trying to cope, clinging to memories, but grief is hard to understand for ones so young.”
Beyond the emotional devastation, there’s the colossal financial burden left by medical debts. Daily expenses are also piling up.
Jesse was a mason and the sole breadwinner in the family, but during the time that he battled cancer — two years — he was unable to work. His wife was also unable to hold down a job as her husband needed round-the-clock care.
Today, the family is in dire straights.
“We’re continuing to do all we can for them, but we know they need more help than we can give,” Audrey Lewis said. “Marlena’s role has changed from being a supportive wife and homemaker to being the sole breadwinner as a newly widowed single parent.
“She must find a way to provide for her family while they grieve … it’s a lot of pressure. It would be a blessing for her and their children to have time to adjust and just grieve. Our greatest wish would be to take away all her financial burdens, but even a little bit of support would mean the world to them and all of us.”
To do that, they are once again hanging their hopes on the kindness of strangers. Last year, the community opened its heart to the family, providing an overwhelming response to their need as Jesse Lewis embarked on his cancer battle.
They are desperately in need of another holiday miracle.
In a recent Facebook post, the husband of Audrey Lewis and the brother of Jesse Lewis, Russell, shared their struggle.
“Unfortunately, my brother did not have life insurance and now his family needs some help,” he wrote.
“Everything (donated) goes directly to his wife and children. Whether we raise enough to pay down some debts and lower her monthly burdens or only enough to buy groceries for a few weeks, my family will be forever grateful.”
The Lewises have created a Go Fund Me page for Marlena Lewis and the children: https://gofund.me/ 2997b0df.
Despite all the pain, Audrey Lewis says the family is holding onto the memory of a beautiful soul.
“Jesse was the pillar of this family … the guiding light. He was a kind, compassionate, loving Christian. In his last weeks, he had said on a few occasions, ‘Either way, I win,’” she recalled.
“He knew the reality of his disease. Even though Jesse did not want to die, he knew he would be in Heaven. Though in constant pain, Jesse would continuously speak words of comfort and encouragement to his family. He was preparing them and himself for what was ahead.”