trevon.jpg

Trevon Armstrong

 Provided photo

Friends and family describe Trevon Armstrong as a “prayer warrior,” a hard-working young father who was dedicated to setting an example of integrity for his 9-year-old son to follow.

Armstrong was driving on F Street in the city at around dusk Saturday, headed toward the East River waterfront for prayer and meditation, a friend said. At that same time, state troopers say, Kevin Reyes-Molina was unlicensed and drunk as he sped down Bay Street in a Ford Mustang on a collision course with Armstrong.

