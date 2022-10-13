Friends and family describe Trevon Armstrong as a “prayer warrior,” a hard-working young father who was dedicated to setting an example of integrity for his 9-year-old son to follow.
Armstrong was driving on F Street in the city at around dusk Saturday, headed toward the East River waterfront for prayer and meditation, a friend said. At that same time, state troopers say, Kevin Reyes-Molina was unlicensed and drunk as he sped down Bay Street in a Ford Mustang on a collision course with Armstrong.
Troopers say Reyes-Molina smashed into the driver’s side of Armstrong’s vehicle at the intersection of Bay and F streets.
Armstrong, 29, died on the spot, leaving behind his 9-year-old son Camron and many grieving friends and relatives.
Reyes-Molina, 28, remains in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, driving without a license and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. Additionally, U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) has placed a retainer on Reyes-Molina, who was living in the country illegally, according to county jail officials.
“Even if he made bond, he’s not going anywhere,” Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales said. “ICE has a hold on him.”
Linda Hornby is among those who find themselves heart-broken by Armstrong’s sudden and senseless death. As a home renovator, Hornby had developed a strong friendship over the years with the young man’s father, Thomas Armstrong, a construction contractor from McIntosh County. She met Trevon Armstrong when he moved from Fort Myers, Fla., to work for his father, she said.
The father and son had just put a new roof on a home Hornby was working on in McIntosh County before Saturday’s fatal crash, she said.
“He was just a very special young man,” Hornby told The News. “He was an honest, humble young man. He was very diligent, just a hard-working and very good person.”
“This is just such a horrible, horrible accident,” Hornby said. “They are hard-workings folks, but they live pretty much paycheck-to-paycheck. And Travon’s son has lost his father’s support.”
Hornby found it tragically ironic that Trevon Armstrong moved to McIntosh County a year ago to better himself by going to work for his father. He had been living in Fort Myers with his mother, Michi Robinson. Armstrong was no together with Camron’s mom, Leah Lee, but the two took active, cooperative roles in the boy’s life.
“He was a very responsible father, and he came here to improve himself for the benefit of his son,” said Hornby, a former St. Simons Island resident who now resides in Shellman Bluff. “He was going to the water to pray and meditate when got hit. That right there tells you something about his priorities.”
A grieving father filled the hole left by Trevon Armstrong’s death with glowing accolades.
“He was lovable, kind-hearted, positive, smart and handsome,” Thomas Armstrong said. “He was a warrior for God and for prayer.”