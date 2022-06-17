On June 8, Wallete Roberson and her family had the rug pulled out from under them.
Their home at 1310 Stonewall St., which Roberson has lived in since the sixth grade, was severely damaged in an afternoon fire and has been declared a total loss.
The Brunswick Fire Department got the call at 3:57 p.m. that day and had the fire under control within five minutes, according to an incident report. The home is unlivable, however.
The fire caused approximately $35,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to contents, the fire department estimated, destroying two rooms and causing extensive smoke damage throughout, firefighters said.
“We lost everything,” said Roberson, whose family bought the house in 1987. “We’re jumping from motel to motel and just trying to stick together.
“We’re all sticking together. We’re not trying to depart from each other. Where one goes, everyone goes.”
Roberson, 50, lives at the residence with her 24-year-old son and 60-year-old brother, neither of whom were inside the residence at the time.
The American Red Cross has paid for lodging for the family and Roberson’s boyfriend, but that’s about to run out. Safe Harbor will cover them a little longer, but Roberson said the motels they’re being asked to live in are far from ideal.
She would appreciate any help the public can provide, either financial assistance or just a lead on a place to stay.
To contact Roberson, call The News’ office at 912-265-8320 and leave a message at extension 305.
Since the fire, every day has been a challenge. She looks for a place to live in the mornings and works in the afternoons.
Her son is unemployed, her brother has chronic health issues and her boyfriend has been scrambling to help after recently losing his job.
“Everything is expensive,” she explained. “It’s hard because the prices are so outrageous. That’s the hardest thing right now. I pray every day that we can find something we can afford.”
Trying to stay together makes it particularly hard. Friends and strangers have opened their doors and offered rooms to the family, but Roberson doesn’t want to live apart, especially right after losing an important part of her life.
“It’s hard when you lose your family home,” Roberson said. “I never thought I would be in this predicament. It’s hard when you’re trying to look and you can’t find anything, and everyone’s depending on you to find something … My mom has been gone two years, and that’s hard, and now we’ve lost the house. You’re already grieving with one thing and then there’s this.”
Once she has regained some stability, Roberson said she’s determined to rebuild the house.
“We’re not going to sell the property,” Roberson said. “It’s going to take time to rebuild, but it’s our property and we’re not letting it go.
“All I do is pray and give it to God and hope he can help us in some kind of way.”