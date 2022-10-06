A new legacy fund for the organization SOAR will uphold the memory of a member who inspired the nonprofit’s creation.
Steve Bennett, a beloved founding member of SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation), passed away in 2020 at age 68.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A new legacy fund for the organization SOAR will uphold the memory of a member who inspired the nonprofit’s creation.
Steve Bennett, a beloved founding member of SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation), passed away in 2020 at age 68.
Bennett, who had Down’s syndrome, was the second youngest of eight siblings, and his family recently rallied around the opportunity to honor his memory with an annual bowling tournament for SOAR members and a legacy fund that will enhance local programming for adults with developmental disabilities.
Kathy Calhoun, Bennett’s sister, is a founding member of SOAR.
“It was her vision to develop a program for adults with developmental disabilities based on the needs she witnessed as Steve’s sister and caregiver,” said Jane Christian, president of SOAR.
Bennett also organized the inaugural Steve Bennett Bowling Tournament, which recently took place at StrikeZone and kicked off SOAR’s fall programming.
Bennett’s family members traveled to Brunswick to be a part of the event, which also served as a celebration of his birthday in September.
Bowling was one of his favorite activities with the Special Olympics program.
“We have established this bowling tournament in Steve’s honor, the family has,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun said she’s proud of the way SOAR has grown since its founding in 2016 and of the services it provides in the community.
“We have so many activities and directions we have gone,” she said. “For instance we do monthly activities, like Stevie’s bowling tournament will be one. We have three-days-a-week programming at the Y.”
SOAR also hosts iCan Swim and iCan Bike camps in Glynn County as well as numerous other events and programs for the developmentally disabled.
“It has been really wonderful for this group, and they really look forward to the activities,” Calhoun said.
As an adult, there was little for Bennett to do socially. SOAR was created to fill that gap and create social opportunities for the special needs community.
“It just added another whole dimension to his life, to be able to participate socially and be with friends, to do social activities that were well planned and were activities that we knew that they would enjoy,” Calhoun said.
Christian said she recalls Bennett’s kind spirit and outgoing nature.
“What I remember about Steve is he loved to dance, and I have a great memory of dancing with him at the first dance that SOAR sponsored,” she said. “He was very sociable and very funny and just a real sweetheart.”
Donors to SOAR can earmark the Steve Bennett Legacy Fund if they wish to contribute specifically to that effort.
The fund will support the purchase of flowers when a SOAR member dies as well as a “birthday club” that will provide celebrations for members.
Anyone who wishes to support SOAR can send donations to P.O. Box 21672, St. Simons Island, Georgia, 31522.
SOAR will also host its first golf tournament fundraiser Nov. 2 at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club at Shellman Bluff. For information about sponsorships, team sign-ups and raffle ticket sales please call 912-434-3484 or visit tinyurl.com/tournamentforesuccess2022.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A new legacy fund for the organization SOAR will uphold the memory of a member who inspired the nonprofit’s creation.
After more than two years at sea, the USS Georgia has returned to its home port, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
Brunswick City Commissioners heard from residents Wednesday night supporting The Well, a day shelter for homeless people on Gloucester Street, and opposing a proposed ordinance cracking down on camping in public spaces.
The Brunswick City Commission voted Wednesday night to approve an ordinance cracking down on camping in public spaces.
Pets of many shapes and sizes took over the small stretch of Reynolds Street behind St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick on Tuesday.
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told the Tri-Area Association it’s a tough time to be in law enforcement as the country goes through political, spiritual, moral and socioeconomic changes.