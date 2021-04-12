Family Connection of Glynn County has named a new executive director to replace Melinda Ennis-Roughton, who stepped down in March.
Dominique Mack will assume the nonprofit’s leadership role.
“After an extensive search process that yielded qualified candidates from all over the United States, the Family Connection Board of Directors narrowed the pool to a select group of professionals,” said Keith Fenton, chair of the local board of Family Connection. “Out of that group, Dominique Mack’s experience, vision and heart for Glynn, past successes and exceptional leadership and interpersonal skills made her our top choice.”
Family Connection of Glynn County is part of a statewide network that strives to address community challenges and positively impact the lives of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens. The organization serves as a local collaborative body and includes representatives from state and local agencies, nonprofits, faith-based groups and businesses.
Mack most recently served as the director of neighborhood and community services for the city of Brunswick. She also previously worked as community services director for Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
Mack earned bachelor and master’s degrees in social work from Florida State University. She also serves as a member of the Glynn County Homeless Coalition and a board member of New Life Family Life Center and the Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute.
Mack said she is honored to have the opportunity to continue working to strengthen families in Glynn County.
“I look forward to collaborating with our partners, engaging new stakeholders and expanding our capacity and resources in Brunswick,” Mack said. “More than anything, I commit to the vision of a thriving safe community where children and families have access to every tool they need to be the best version of themselves.”