Family Connection of Glynn County named a new executive director.
The nonprofit’s board of directors announced that Alneata C. Kemp will serve as Family Connection’s new leader.
“We are thrilled to welcome Alneata as our new executive director,” said Keith Fenton, board chair of Family Connection of Glynn County. “She will bring experience, enthusiasm, great communication skills and a fresh air to our organization. We feel very lucky to have found her and look forward to accelerating Family Connection efforts with her at the helm.”
Dominique Mack announced she was stepping down from the executive director role in November 2021.
Family Connection works as a local collaborative body that includes representatives from state and local agencies, nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, business entities and the general population to address the most critical needs of children and families in Glynn County.
Kemp said she is honored to have the opportunity to step into the executive director role.
“I look forward to collaborating with our partners, engaging new stakeholders and expanding our capacity and resources in Brunswick,” Kemp said.
Kemp most recently worked as a case manager with the Department of Family and Children Services.
Kemp is also the founder and CEO of Socks for Courtney, Inc., a nonprofit organization she began in memory of her daughter, Courtney Kemp, who died at the age of 9 to an undiagnosedheart disease called cardiomyopathy.
The idea for the organization came from a gesture of love Kemp had planned for her daughter. She’d been collecting socks for Courtney, who loved colorful and wacky footwear. She never had the chance to give her daughter the gift.
After Courtney’s death, Kemp and her husband decided to devote their lives to service in the name of their daughter.
Kemp has also authored three children’s books and contributed to two published books focused on grief and recovery.
Kemp, a native of Swainsboro, earned her degree from Columbia College and is now pursuing a master’s degree in social work from Albany State University.