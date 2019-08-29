Students sat on the classroom carpet, listening aptly to their teacher talk through the class’s morning routines and homework plans.
And behind them, sitting in desks, their parents listened just as closely.
C.B. Greer Elementary invited all of the school’s parents to join their students at the start of the school day last week for “Family Academies,” which offered parents a chance to observe classroom activities firsthand.
“We just invited kids to bring their parents to school,” said Carter Akins, principal at C.B. Greer Elementary. “They could have breakfast, or they could just walk straight to the classroom. And then they kind of do the same morning routines — so whatever the students are doing in the morning time, the parents are doing right now.”
That day, parents of the first-grade students were invited to visit. The school invited a different grade level each day, to keep the event organized.
The idea was to offer a more in-depth look at school operations, away from the chaos of open house, when all parents and students flood into the school at once for one evening before the school year begins.
“They get to come in and actually see what’s going on because when they come to open house, they just have to stop and look around and they’re overwhelmed,” said Christie Depratter, parent involvement worker at the school. “This is not overwhelming … It’s just coming in and seeing what their kids do, getting into their routines.”
After spending about 20 minutes observing the early morning operations of the classroom, when students arrive in their classrooms, put away their belongings and begin the morning work, parents left their students and met with Akins in the media center.
Akins talked with them about how he plans to communicate with the school community throughout the year. He also encouraged the parents to stay involved.
“That’s what we’re here for, is to help with communication, to help make sure that you have what you need as a parent,” he told the parents.
The Family Academy event aimed to help bridge the gap between the education students receive at home and at school. A student doesn’t stop learning when the school day ends, Akins said, and their success in the classroom is tied to the support their receive away from school.
“We do our part here everyday to educate our children, but parents are doing that and families are doing that all the time,” Akins said. “And so the more that we can work together, the stronger it’s going to be to help our kids be successful — academically, socially and emotionally.”
