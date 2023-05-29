Memorial Day is treated like a day off work for many Americans, with little consideration for why the day is a national holiday.
But for the less than 1% of Americans who have served their country, the day has much more significance.
Brigadier Gen. John Gentry believes most citizens who have never served in the military directly or indirectly don’t under the meaning of Memorial Day.
“While Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day honor the living, Memorial Day exists to honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion,” he said. “It is a day where we forge a spiritual connection with the fallen, a communion of reverence and gratitude. It is also a time that we honor and recognize our Gold Star families,”
Gold Star families are those who lost a loved one that was killed in action in military service.
Gentry, who will retire from the Army National Guard on July 10 after 32 years of service, said Memorial Day is a “somber” day for him personally.
“The Georgia National Guard lost 43 killed in action from deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said. “Forty-three teammates that did not make it back to their families and live their lives. Forty-three that we honor and salute every day, not just Memorial Day and 43 that we honor on a Memorial Wall at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga.”
While most Americans are cooking out, going to the beach or taking advantage of Memorial Day sales, Gentry spends the day honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their nation.
“I am a member of the Oconee County Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc. board of directors and since 2008, when not deployed,” he said. “I volunteer to ensure we never forget the fallen in Oconee County, Ga. This year I will deliver remarks for the last time in uniform as I am retiring in July.”
Gentry, who is also assistant county manager believes there are many ways people can commemorate fallen military members.
“I believe the greatest honor in the day is to attend a local Memorial Day program, watch the National Capital Memorial Day program, or just make sure you reflect or pause during the day and remember our fallen,” he said. “More than 1,275,000 Americans have died in war and conflict since the Revolutionary War began in 1775. Service members have been fighting for our nation’s independence, freedom, and security for nearly 250 years.”
David West served four years in the Navy, followed by a career in the Air National Guard retiring as a chief master sergeant, was deployed to the Middle East after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and later in Iraqi Freedom where he helped set up communications.
Many people who have never served in the military don’t understand the significance of Memorial Day or the difference between this weekend’s holiday and Veterans Day,
“One is for the ultimate sacrifice and the other is to thank you for your service,” he said. “It’s not a celebration. It’s a somber day for me.”
While he was serving, Memorial Day was a work day for West, which is why he plans to spend part of the day reflecting on those who paid a terrible price to service their nation.
“It will be very low key,” he said.
While many have no plans to pay tribute to fallen veterans, West said that’s an individual choice.
“It’s a free country,” he said. “They should take time to reflect on service members.”