Memorial Day has its roots in the years following the Civil War when Gen. John A. Logan called for a national day of remembrance on May 30, 1868.
The date was picked for what Logan called Decoration Day because it was not the anniversary of any particular battle. On the first Decoration Day, Gen. James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of 20,000 soldiers buried there.
The holiday grew to honor American soldiers killed in battle after World War I and has since evolved to commemorate all military personnel killed in all wars.
The holiday was observed on May 30 until 1968, when Congress passed the Uniform Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend for federal employees.
Bennie Williams, chairman of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles, said Memorial Day is the time when the nation should stop, remember and honor the small number of Americans “that gave all they had to protect us and our society.”
“I would suspect most people view the day as the start of summer and the good times during that season,” he said. “This lack of interest, in my opinion, is because there is a low interest in patriotism and good history in our school systems that is taught to our young people.”
Williams said civics and state and national history needs to be taught by people who specialize in those subjects and without a political agenda.
“Our veterans served and died for our nation and the American people and deserve to be remembered with clear eyes and hearts,” he said. “In most cases they gave up their lives, families, possibility of children, and a future so the rest of us could have them. I always try to use this day to stop and remember them for the sacrifice they made for the rest of us.”
State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, has a long history supporting the military, including her service as the first female president of the national Navy League.
“Memorial Day is a day for me to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and laid down their lives to protect the freedoms we have here in the United States,” she said. “As we go through our daily lives, we forget those who have given so much to keep us all from harm, and Memorial Day is only one day a year that reminds us when we should all remember every day.”
McNeill said she believes there is no confusion about the two national holidays — Memorial Day and Veterans Day — honoring veterans each year.
“I think most people recognize the difference between our fallen military and being able to honor those who are still with us but served in the military,” she said. “While both deal with our military when you think of Memorial Day you think of someone who has passed while thinking of a veteran you think along the lines of someone who served. Both days honor those who gave all of themselves to protect us all.”
While many people don’t attend ceremonies honoring veterans on Memorial Day, McNeill believes they know and appreciate what veterans have done for them.
“Memorial Day is usually a day of family outings to the beach or park or even at home with outdoor activities and a day to enjoy the warm weather in our area, but I feel most people realize the importance of this day, and while celebrating the day they remember the reason,” she said. “It is up to us to let our children know what this day is about, so they pass this on to future generations.”
McNeill said she will continue to follow a family tradition by celebrating the holiday at her daughter’s home with her husband, a disabled veteran.
“We talk about those in our family who passed serving our country and those my son-in-law lost during his time of service,” she said. “We celebrate our freedom, we honor the fallen and give thanks to God for those who are still here serving our nation every day.”
As part of the Isles’ Memorial Day celebration, Taps at Twilight will be held at 6:45 p.m. today at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.