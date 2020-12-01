Golden Isles temperatures will continue to flirt with the freezing point tonight.
The mercury is expected to dip down into the 30s overnight Tuesday for the second straight day, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
Following Monday’s predicted overnight temperatures as low as 37, Tuesday’s high will be a chilly 50 degrees under sunny and breezy skies.
Tuesday has a projected overnight low of 34 degrees, followed by an afternoon high Wednesday of 56 degrees under sunny skies with winds of 8 to 10 mph.
“We’re going to get some relatively cold weather for the Southeastern United States,” said meteorologist Will Corless of the National Weather Service.
With only light winds overnight Tuesday and temperatures dipping within proximity of freezing, patchy frost is likely, particularly in inland Glynn County, Corless said. Frost was not as likely overnight Monday because of the breezy conditions, he said.
“(Monday night) looks like the winds will be fairly decent and there probably won’t be an expectation of any frost,” Corless said. “However, (Tuesday) is a different concern. If you have pets or delicate plants, you might want to cover them up or get them indoors.”
FaithWorks Ministries in Brunswick is seeing to the well-being of the homeless population during the chilled conditions. The Well homeless day shelter opened Monday night and will open again Tuesday night, giving those on the street a warm place to sleep through the night.
The Well usually opens its night shelter when temperatures drop to 35 or lower. It opened Monday with temperatures expected two degrees above that benchmark, said the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, because FaithWorks did not wish to leave homeless people exposed to the cold.
“We man it with (Faithworks) staff and any volunteers that might be willing to lend a hand,” Culpepper said.
COVID-19 precautions will be practiced, including masks and social distancing, Culpepper said. Folks can sign up to volunteer for up to two hours or longer.
Also needed are donations of warm foods, such as prepared soups and stews. Breakfast foods such as muffins, cinnamon rolls and cereal also would be welcome.
Additionally, donations of cold weather clothes to The Well also are needed, providing coats, sweat shirts, sweat pants, socks and shoes and blankets to better protect the homeless community in the winter months ahead.
“It is appreciated,” Culpepper said of volunteers and donors. “For the volunteers it’s more to make sure that people have what they need. There’s not an awful lot of interaction. But we would certainly be grateful.”
To volunteer or donate, contact VaCountess Johnson at vacountess@faithworksministry.org, or contact Carolyn Johnson at carolyn@faithworksministry.org. Either can be reached at 912-261-8512.
Things will remain chilly through the week, with an overnight low Wednesday of 45 degrees and a high Thursday of 67 under sunny skies. It will be cloudy with a chance of showers Thursday with an overnight low of 56 and a high Friday afternoon of 70.
This week’s cold weather arrived behind a weather front that moved in out of the northwest overnight Monday and brought downpours to the Golden Isles before dawn.
“That frontal passage rolled by (Monday) morning and all those showers and storms are now offshore,” Corless said. “Now it’s just going to be chilly for the next few days.”