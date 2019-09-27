Local residents will be able to access numerous resources for healthy living at a “Fall Into Health” fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
The free event will coincide with a food distribution event hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Brunswick. The food drive will begin at 10 a.m.
At the fair, around 60 vendors will be offering resources, education and demonstrations.
A mobile blood drive and free flu shots will be available, for uninsured and under-insured individuals.
“We’re focusing on the entire community,” said Janelle Harvey, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s open to everybody in the community.”
Featured sponsors of the event include the Southeast Georgia Health System, WellCare, Troy University, Family Health Chiropractic and Star Transportation.
Recovery Awareness Month, held every September, will be celebrated at the fair. Coastal Outreach Soccer will offer soccer drills, and first aid demonstrations will also be available. The hospital will serve healthy food samples.
Attendees will be able to find information on all aspects of healthy living.
There will also be information on pet health and safety, biking and helmet safety, financial health support, exercise demonstrations for children, disaster preparedness assistance and more.
“It’s a communitywide celebration of health, and we’re providing lots of healthy lifestyle choices and educating people on how to live their best lives,” Harvey said.