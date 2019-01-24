Just to review — no member of law enforcement will ever contact you by phone demanding money to avoid going to jail for an unpaid traffic ticket or a missed court date.
That is the message Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe has for Golden Isles residents after yet another citizen of the city was swindled by a man claiming to be a Glynn County Sheriff’s Deputy.
“Any law enforcement agency that says you have to pay anything to avoid jail, that is a scam,” Thorpe said Thursday.
The victim used a prepaid cash card Wednesday to turn over $500 to the conman, fearing he would go to jail for a missed court date otherwise, according to a police report. The crook wanted still more money, but the victim realized he had been scammed by then.
The victim has an arrest record, the report said. The flimflam who contacted him was very convincing, identifying himself as “Deputy Mike” and with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. He told the victim that he would have to pay up or go to jail because of a missed court date.
The victim was persuaded to buy a Google Play card with $500 on it. He then was coaxed over the phone into relaying the activation numbers off of the back of the card. After stealing $500, the scammer got greedy and demanded more money, instructing the victim “to purchase an additional card,” the report said.
That is when the victim finally got wise and called city police. A responding police officer used the victim’s phone to call the number, which rang to a “County Sheriff’s Office” line, the report said. The officer spoke to the con artist, who could not properly identify himself as a local deputy. He promptly hung up when he realized he was speaking to a cop.
The News got no response when a reporter tried to call the phony phone number Thursday.
Law enforcement officers are not debt collectors, officials stress. That simply is not how the justice system works, said Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump. Person who miss court dates and leave traffic tickets unpaid will be visited in person by a deputy, he said. Collecting money is not the point of the call.
“We never do that,” Jump said. “If they have a court summons and fail to show up, we’re going to come to their door and get them. We’re never going to ask for any kind of money, over the phone or in person. That is not us.”
Folks still fall for the fake-law-officer phone scam from time to time, despite repeated warnings in news and social media.
“I’ve put it out on Facebook, in newspapers and on radio — we don’t do that. But the people doing these scams are good at it and they are intimidating. One day I’m going to get ‘em and I’m going to lock ‘em up,” Jump said.