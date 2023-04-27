FaithWorks files permit to relocate The Well

FaithWorks has filed for a city permit to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street.
The Well is a day shelter and hospitality center for the homeless at 1101 Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick.
The City Commission voted last week to impose a 65-day closure on The Well, which started on Saturday, after residents and business owners complained about it following violent incidents police attributed to homeless individuals.
The proposed new site would put the facility within several blocks of the hospital, College of Coastal Georgia and Brunswick High School.
“The 2.03-acre property located at 2919 Altama Ave. is proposed to house the relocation of … FaithWorks,” the application reads. “The new facility will allow FaithWorks to operate its community food pantry, homeless shelter and other community services in a single location.”
The first phase of the project would be the renovation of a 15,000 square foot building on the site to provide space for FaithWork’s slate of services.
“Future phases contemplate the addition of new buildings to house office space for additional community resources such as mental health counseling,” the application reads. “Vehicular access to the site is planned via T Street with the entrance located an adequate depth from Altama Avenue to allow sufficient vehicle queue.”
City commissioners imposed a moratorium on new homeless shelters late last year, which expires next month, while it worked on a new ordinance restricting homeless shelters and service providers.
Under the new ordinance, effective as of last week, any homeless shelters, day shelters or service providers are required to get a conditional use permit approved by the commission.
Conditional-use permits must be reviewed by the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission first and are subject to public hearings.
Commissioner Julie Martin said at a past commission meeting that FaithWorks intentionally avoided providing services that would have necessitated a city permit when it opened five years ago. The new ordinance will prevent that from happening again.