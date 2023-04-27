New FaithWorks facility
Buy Now

Plans for a new FaithWorks facility show a that's already on the property renovated and three outbuildings added for additional services and a homeless shelter.

 Provided graphic

FaithWorks has filed for a city permit to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street.

The Well is a day shelter and hospitality center for the homeless at 1101 Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick.

More from this section

FaithWorks files permit to relocate The Well

FaithWorks files permit to relocate The Well

FaithWorks has filed for a city permit to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street.