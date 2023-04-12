Efforts by the Glynn County Board of Elections to get state election laws amended to save some money at the local level went unrewarded this year.
The Georgia General Assembly closed its 2023 legislative session at the end of last month having passed two major election bills, but none addressing specific concerns that Glynn’s election office has been trying to get addressed for nearly two years.
Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell said at a Tuesday meeting of the local board of elections that he’d spoken to state Rep. Steven Sainz, R-St. Marys, about the minimum number of voting machines required at each polling place on Election Day. Currently, that’s set at one machine per 250 registered voters.
The state legislature has yet to take action on an amendment suggested by smaller county election offices, including Glynn County. That amendment would allow counties with high early voting turnout to place fewer voting machines in polling places on Election Day, by subtracting the number of votes cast during the three weeks of state-mandated early voting from the total number of registered voters when calculating how many machines to place in polling places on Election Day.
Channell told The News after the meeting that the number required by state law is unnecessary in a smaller county like Glynn. It puts wear on more equipment than necessary, and the county staff needed to transport the equipment.
“He (Sainz) said it’s a lot of the third-party voter advocacy groups putting pressure on them not to change it. They think if that law gets changed, it’s going to cause people to go past an hour (standing in line to vote),” Channell said.
That’s a valid concern, he said, but increasing wait times can be avoided by getting more people to vote during the three weeks of early voting before Election Day. In Glynn County, early voting has quickly caught up and, in the November 2022 midterm elections, exceeded Election Day turnout by close to double.
“As long as we increase our early voting, we’ll be fine,” Channell said.
It’s been a longstanding issue for Glynn County’s elections office. When the Georgia legislature mandated new voting machines for all elections statewide, it did not provide enough of the new models to meet the minimum in the first place, Channell said. To purchase the remaining machines needed would cost just under $200,000, he said.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office loaned the local election office enough to get by and has allowed it to hold onto them for the time being, he added.
The legislature did pass two major bills that, among other things, further defined who can serve on the state Elections Board, separated the Elections Board from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and put further restrictions on third parties sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to voters. Now, such applications must clearly state they’re applications for absentee ballots, and not the ballots themselves.
“We got so many calls asking ‘Why’d I get five absentee ballots?’” Channell said. “Well, they aren’t absentee ballots, they’re applications.”
The new laws also move back the deadline for counties to report results to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Before, numbers had to be in by 10 p.m. on Election Day. Now it’s 11:59 p.m., due to more than 60 of Georgia’s 159 counties failing to meet the deadline, he said.
The board also heard an update from Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden on how a new statewide database makes it easier to keep voter rolls updated.
Maintaining the list of voters is a constant, day-to-day activity for the local board, she said. Several things could trigger someone being removed from voter rolls: they move out of town or out of state, they pass away, they are convicted of felonies or they don’t vote for at least two national election cycles.
The board also discussed its emergency communications plan with other government agencies for major incidents that occur during or near elections.
In other business, the board will hold a ribbon-cutting event for its new office at 1709 Gloucester St. in Brunswick on April 18.
At the end of the meeting, the board held a closed-session discussion on personnel matters. They took no action on the discussion in open session.