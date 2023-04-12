Efforts by the Glynn County Board of Elections to get state election laws amended to save some money at the local level went unrewarded this year.

The Georgia General Assembly closed its 2023 legislative session at the end of last month having passed two major election bills, but none addressing specific concerns that Glynn’s election office has been trying to get addressed for nearly two years.

More from this section

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.