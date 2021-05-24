Glynn County Schools’ FACES prekindergarten will host a six-week summer transition program for rising kindergarten students.
FACES recently received a Summer Transition Program grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). The grant will fund two rising kindergarten classes and will serve at most 24 students this summer.
The program will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 7 through July 16 at the FACES Pre-K Center at 1900 Lee St. in Brunswick.
Registration for all eligible families opens today.
Instruction will focus on language, literacy and math. Breakfast, lunch and school supplies will be provided free of charge.
Family engagement activities and other workshops supporting families will be offered by a transition coach during the program.
“We are excited to be able to offer the Summer Transition Program for rising kindergarten students this summer at FACES,” said Stephanie Thompson, principal of the FACES Pre-K Center. “This six-week transition program is designed to prepare students academically and socially before entering kindergarten.”
Eligibility requirements for the program include the following:
• Child must be age-eligible to attend kindergarten in the upcoming school year (2021-2022); 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.
• Child did not attend a Georgia Pre-K Program or Head Start program during the 2020-2021 school year; or
• Child attended a Georgia Pre-K or Head Start program but did not attend the entire school year; or
• Child attended a Georgia Pre-K or Head Start classroom utilizing a hybrid or full distance learning model of instruction during the 2020-2021 school year; or
• Child attended a Georgia Pre-K or Head Start program the entire school year and falls into one of these priority groups: child identified as needing additional academic support by a teacher or other data; dual language learner (home language is a language other than English); foster care placement; child’s family is without a permanent home (homeless as defined by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act); child has an Individual Education Program (IEP).
To complete an application, visit http://ow.ly/y8VK50ERATA.
For more information on the Summer Transition Program, contact Stephanie Thompson at 267-4229 or visit decal.ga.gov/Prek/SummerTransitionProgram.aspx.