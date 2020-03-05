Pharmacies across the Golden Isles are reporting shortages of face masks used by doctors and other health officials.
The shortage is a problem nationwide as communities brace for the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that started in China and which has since spread around the globe, including the United States. Two cases were reported this week in Atlanta.
Matt Donato, pharmacist and owner of Golden Isles Pharmacy in Brunswick, said about 20 customers have come into the business each day for the past month looking for face masks. He exhausted his supply, and a new shipment has been backordered for more than month.
There’s no telling when a new supply will arrive, he said. Donato wonders about the effectivess of the masks anyway.
“From what I’ve read, they don’t do much good,” he said.
The best way to minimize the chance of contracting the virus is frequent, thorough hand washing, he said.
Donato has also seen an increase in the sale of hand sanitizers at his business.
Elizabeth Thompson, a pharmacist at Altama Discount Pharmacy in Brunswick, said customers come in every day asking for masks, which she doesn’t have. According to suppliers, the pharmacy shouldn’t expect to receive a new supply of masks anytime soon.
Like others, she, too, has seen an increase in the sale of hand sanitizers at the pharmacy.
No other products related to the prevention of the virus are selling any more than normal, she said.
She blames the media for the upsurge in interest in the masks and hand sanitizer.
“I think it’s been sensationalized in the news,” Thompson said. “The regular flu every year kills thousands of people.”
The mask shortage is affecting doctors, nurses and other health care providers who need them on a regular basis, Thompson said.
Chris May, a pharmacist at Seaside Pharmaceutical, a company in Brunswick that makes specialized drug compounds for patient care such as hormone therapy, is one of those providers. He said his job requires him to wear an approved mask when combining certain drugs and his business is running uncomfortably low in its supply.
“We’re down to our last box,” he said.
Public demand for masks nationwide is creating the shortage, which is affecting health professionals who need them for their jobs.
“We’re in competition with other stores,” he said. “We’re also in a situation where we have a need for them.”