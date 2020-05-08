Changes to plans for a proposed spaceport are requiring Camden County officials to revise the Environmental Impact Statement.
In its announcement earlier this week, the Federal Aviation Administration said the county must complete a revised impact statement after the county’s decision earlier this year to change its application to launch small rockets only.
The original application was to launch medium to large rockets from the site.
Steve Weinkle, a Camden County resident who lives less than 10 miles from the site, said the Environmental Impact Statement “must be reinvestigated.”
“Since the scope has changed to small-class launch vehicles, Camden’s draft EIS range of alternative actions must be reinvestigated,” he said. “There is no denying that Camden’s prior investment in the Union Carbide site improperly limited the range of alternative actions to exclude sites capable of accommodating small-class rockets.”
The county has spent more than $8 million on the proposed spaceport. Weinkle believes it’s been a waste of taxpayer dollars for a project that will never be approved. Other critics said launches from the site are dangerous because a rocket malfunction to endanger lives and property on Cumberland and Little Cumberland Islands.
There are other environmental concerns about launching rockets from an old industrial site containing contaminants in the soil from the chemical companies and other businesses that operated from the site.
Camden County officials, however, don’t believe the FAA decision is a setback.
“With only environmental review and policy review outstanding, Spaceport Camden has cleared the critical safety and launch site location reviews,” said Camden commission chairman, Jimmy Starline. “Camden County has had good conversations with the Pentagon and leadership at Kings Bay and we are confident that we can deconflict any remaining issues pertaining to the Department of Defense.”
Camden County Administrator Steve Howard said he was “encouraged by our progress.”
“Clearing safety review and launch site location review indicates that we made the right decision in amending our application to focus on market position,” he said.