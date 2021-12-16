The Record of Decision for a proposed spaceport in Camden County has been delayed until Monday.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s delay, scheduled for Wednesday, is “due to finalizing coordination efforts,” according to an announcement released by the government agency.
The decision to approve the Record of Decision and grant an operator’s license at a vacant industrial site owned by Union Carbide has been a contentious issue.
A petition that would allow voters to decide the fate of a proposed spaceport in Camden County was delivered Tuesday to a Probate Court judge.
If the judge confirms that at least 10% of the county’s registered voters have signed the petition delivered Wednesday, a special election will be held within 90 days.
A hearing will be held in Camden County Superior Court in Woodbine at 9:30 a.m. Friday to consider a legal challenge related to the proposed spaceport by petition organizers.
They are asking Chief Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Scarlett for an injunction that would prohibit county officials from closing on an agreement to purchase the Union Carbide site for use as the launch site until the petition signatures can be validated and a special election held.
If voters pass the referendum to ban the purchase of the launch site, it will end the county’s nine-year quest to establish a spaceport in Camden County.
“We believe we have more than 10% of the registered voters (required for a referendum),” said Megan Desrosiers, president of One Hundred Miles.
The Brunswick-based environmental group helped with the petition drive during the pandemic.
She described the petition drive as a “massive grass-roots effort” that generated strong local support. Besides mail-outs, organizers gathered signatures at festivals, churches and other public places.
Desrosiers said the Record of Decision is only the first step to a launch ever happening at the site. The Federal Aviation Administration also has to approve a site operator’s license. Then each launch has to be approved, a process much more rigorous than simply getting a site operator’s license.
But if a referendum is held and voters prohibit county commissioners from purchasing the property, there will be no place from which to launch rockets.
“Camden County has to demonstrate some pathway to ownership,” she said.
Desrosiers said she hopes the reason for the FAA’s delays in making a final decision is in deference to the opposition.
Opponents include residents on Little Cumberland and Cumberland islands, where fears include a launch malfunction that could damage or destroy homes and historic structures, create wildfires in wilderness areas and damage environmentally sensitive saltwater marshes.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime spaceport opponent who believes the county will never recoup the $11 million already spent on the project, predicts a launch will never happen even if the FAA issues a Record of Decision in favor of the county.